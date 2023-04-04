Introduction
VolatilityMarkets Momentum Trade Idea.
According to AQR the quantitative hedge fund and Yale University, over the past 100 years markets moved in trends. Trends are successive upwards and downwards movements in price that occur at a greater frequency than would be predicted by randomness alone. The following trade idea is a momentum trade idea which takes the assumption that the market will continue moving in the way it has over the previous sessions. momentum trading, is different than trend trading due to the time horizon of the trade as momentum trades will happen intraday or over the course of a single session while trend trading is done over the course of a week or more.
Market summary
Price
EURGBP last price was € 0.873114 .
Trend analysis
In the short term EURGBP has been accelerating lower. In the long term EURGBP has been accelerating lower.
Value analysis
Over the past 20 days, the EURGBP price increased 8 days and decreased 12 days.
For every up day, there were 1.5 down days.
The average return on days where the price increased is 0.3182%
The average return on days where the price decreased is -0.2468%
Performance
Over the past 20 Days, the price has decreased by -0.43% percent.
Over the past 20 days, the average return per day has been -0.0215% percent.
Trade idea
Taking into account the long term trend accelerating lower, we propose a short trade idea with an overnight time horizon..
Trend trade idea
Sell € 601,592 EUR, or 6.02 lots of EURGBP, take profit at € 0.8706 level with 25.01% odds for a € 1,705 EUR gain, stop out at € 0.8746 with 49.97% odds for a € 1,000 EUR loss through an overnight time horizon.
Intraday predictions
EUR/GBP trend analysis
EURGBP last price was € 0.873114. The short term trend accelerating lower is stronger than the long term trend accelerating lower. This trade goes short when the last change was lower and accelerating.
EUR/GBP value analysis
Over the past 20 days, the EURGBP price increased 8 days and decreased 12 days. For every up day, there were 1.5 down days. The average return on days where the price increased is 0.3182% The average return on days where the price decreased is -0.2468% Over the past 20 Days, the price has decreased by -0.43% percent. Over the past 20 days, the average return per day has been -0.0215% percent.
EUR/GBP worst/best case scenario analysis
Within 1 week, our worst case scenario where we are 95% certain that this level won't trade for EURGBP, is € 0.868891 , and the best case scenario overnight is € 0.877337 . levels outside of this range are unlikely, but still possible, to trade. We are 50% confident that € 0.8746 could trade and that € 0.8706 could trade. These levels are within statistical probability.
Expected range
Within 1 week, our worst case scenario where we are 95% certain that this level won't trade for EURGBP, is € 0.868891 , and the best case scenario overnight is € 0.877337 . levels outside of this range are unlikely, but still possible, to trade.
We are 50% confident that € 0.8746 could trade and that € 0.8706 could trade. These levels are within statistical probability.
Probability Vs Payout Chart:
This graph contrasts the percentage payout of holding a position vs the probability that the payout occurs. The red and green columns represent the probability of stopping out and taking profit and their associated payouts.
Key Takeaways:
-
Price today € 0.873114.
-
Over the past 20 days, the EURGBP price increased 8 days and decreased 12 Days.
-
For every up day, there were 1.5 down days.
-
The average return on days where the price increased is 0.3182%.
-
The average return on days where the price decreased is -0.2468%.
-
Over the past 20 Days, the price has decreased by -0.43% percent.
-
Over the past 20 days, the average return per day has been -0.0215% percent.
-
Over the past 20 days, The price has on average been accelerating: 2.3532 pips per day lower.
-
Over the last session, the price decreased by -49.77 pips.
-
Over the last session, the price decreased by -0.57 %.
-
Over the last session, the price accelerated by 36.69 pips .
Volatility Markets provides trend following trade ideas for momentum traders. The Volatility Markets Newswire measures the direction and acceleration of a security and then structures a trade idea to capitalize on the trend. While trends have been shown to exist in markets over the past 100 years, they are no guarantee of future asset prices. You should take these ideas lightly and at your own risk.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to 1.0900 area following early rally
EUR/USD has lost its traction and retreated to the 1.0900 area, erasing a large portion of its daily gains in the process. As investors await mid-tier macroeconomic data releases from the US, the US Dollar Index holds steady at around 102.00, limiting the pair's upside.
GBP/USD clings to strong daily gains at around 1.2500
Although GBP/USD has declined modestly in the European session, it clings to impressive daily gains near 1.2500. The risk-positive market environment helps the pair hold its ground ahead of US data releases. BOE policymaker Tenreyro's dovish comments were ignored.
Gold stays in consolidation phase near $1,980
Following Monday's upsurge, Gold price seems to have stabilized at around $1,980 on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is rising toward 3.5% ahead of US data, making it difficult for XAU/USD to gatherr bullish momentum.
Ethereum price coils ahead of Shapella, will Ethereum make an explosive move?
Ethereum price tackled resistance at the $1,800 level before climbing higher on April 3. With the Shapella upgrade fast approaching, analysts are eyeing the Ethereum network for an explosive move in ETH price.
AMC loses 24%, APE gains 18% following conversion settlement
AMC stock has lost nearly a quarter of its value in Tuesday's premarket following news late Monday that AMC had agreed to a binding settlement with shareholders over the creation of its APE Preferred Equity units.