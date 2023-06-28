EUR/GBP: Could the pair rise towards its resistance level of £0.8630?

Share:

Looking at EURGBP’s chart, we can see that the FX pair is currently traded 2 pips below its resistance level of £0.8598. If it fails to pass the level of £0.86, then we should expect it to retreat towards its support level at around £0.8540. On the other hand, if it manages to break through the resistance level then we could expect it to rise further towards the next resistance level at around £0.8630.