EUR/GBP: Could the pair rise towards its resistance level of £0.8630?

Looking at EURGBP’s chart, we can see that the FX pair is currently traded 2 pips below its resistance level of £0.8598. If it fails to pass the level of £0.86, then we should expect it to retreat towards its support level at around £0.8540. On the other hand, if it manages to break through the resistance level then we could expect it to rise further towards the next resistance level at around £0.8630.
Trading is risky. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy. We also offer CFD products. 72.13% of retail CFD accounts lose money. CFDs trading is risky and your entire capital might be at risk. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates gains near 1.0950 ahead of Powell, Lagarde
EUR/USD is moving back and forth around 1.0950 in the early European morning. The pair is struggling to find direction as investors are awaiting speeches from Fed Chair Powell and ECB President Lagarde for fresh guidance on interest rates.
GBP/USD remains pressured toward 1.2700, eyes on Bailey, Powell
GBP/USD is trading under pressure, heading toward 1.2700 in early Europe. The pair is undermined by an extended US Dollar rebound and a cautious risk tone, as traders remain on the sidelines ahead of key speeches from Fed Chair Powell and BoE Governor Bailey.
Gold bulls seek acceptance from $1,935 and Fed Chair Powell
Gold price stays defensive as traders struggle within jungle to technical levels ahead of key ECB Forum speeches. Upbeat US data, fears of Sino-American tussle prod XAU/USD bulls. Receding fears of recession in US, China allow Gold buyers to remain hopeful.
BTC keeps altcoin bears in check
Bitcoin price shows quite a few interesting developments on the long-term chart. But BTC is also struggling to move higher due to a critical resistance level, which has kept Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins moving sideways.
Yen hopes for FX intervention
The Yen has been under pressure, losing 3.5% against the Dollar and over 5.6% against the Euro since the beginning of the month. The EURJPY has risen to its highest level since September 2008. The USDJPY is trading above 143.50.