Looking at EURGBP’s chart, we can see that GBP has been gaining ground over the past month, reaching the current rate of £0.8553. If this trend continues, then today we should expect it to test its support level at around £0.8540, and if it is able to hold it above that level, then we could expect an upward reaction towards the resistance level at £0.8630.

Trading is risky. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy. We also offer CFD products. 72.13% of retail CFD accounts lose money. CFDs trading is risky and your entire capital might be at risk. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy.