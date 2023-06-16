EUR/GBP
Looking at EURGBP’s chart, we can see that GBP has been gaining ground over the past month, reaching the current rate of £0.8553. If this trend continues, then today we should expect it to test its support level at around £0.8540, and if it is able to hold it above that level, then we could expect an upward reaction towards the resistance level at £0.8630.
