EUR/GBP
Looking at EURGBP’s chart, we can see that after yesterday’s strength of GBP, the fx pair broke through its support level at around 0.8720 and fell below the rate of 0.86 whereas currently it is traded at around 0.8647. Today it might approach its resistance level of around 0.8720 but if not able to pass it then it should be returned back to its support level at around 0.86 otherwise it could rise higher toward its next resistance level at around 0.8770.
Trading is risky. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy. We also offer CFD products. 69.23% of retail CFD accounts lose money. CFDs trading is risky and your entire capital might be at risk. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy.
