Spotlight on EURGBP. The latest daily technical analysis by AAATrade reveals the key support and resistance levels that each of these assets is likely to reach today. Look at the charts and our market analysts’ observations below and gain a fresh perspective on trading.

EUR/GBP

Looking at EURGBP’s Chart, we can see the slow pullback initially from the 0.837 range on the 6th of April to the 0.833 range and further below to the 0.831 on the 8th of April, now deemed as support, which lead to the rebound and the rally to the 0.837, reaching as high as 0.838. It was last found trading around the 0.835 range, having the closest support range at 0.834 and overhead resistance at 0.838 range.

Today, we can expect a move towards the closest temporary resistance level of 0.838.

If, however, it doesn’t manage to hold to the current level then a move towards the closest support level of 0.834 can be expected.