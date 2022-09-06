Looking at EURGBP’s chart, we can see that it is traded at around 0.86, up from the last month’s low of below 0.84 level. Today if it will manage to hold the rate above its support level of around 0.8550 then we could see it testing its resistance level at around 0.8680 otherwise it should fall towards its next support level at around 0.8520.

