EUR/GBP
Looking at EURGBP’s chart, we can see that it is traded at around 0.86, up from the last month’s low of below 0.84 level. Today if it will manage to hold the rate above its support level of around 0.8550 then we could see it testing its resistance level at around 0.8680 otherwise it should fall towards its next support level at around 0.8520.
Trading is risky. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy. We also offer CFD products. 69.23% of retail CFD accounts lose money. CFDs trading is risky and your entire capital might be at risk. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy.
