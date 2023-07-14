EUR/GBP
Looking at EURGBP’s chart, we can see that the FX pair has tested the support level at around the rate of £0.8545, and then it is corrected to the current rate of £0.8555. today, if it holds above that support level then it could approach the resistance level at around £0.86, otherwise it should drop towards the next support level at around £0.85.
EUR/USD is rebounding to refresh multi-month highs near 1.1250, snapping its pullback in the European session. The pair is regaining upside traction, as the US Dollar sees a fresh round of selling despite a cautious market mood, awaiting the consumer sentiment data.
GBP/USD is recovering ground above 1.3100, entering a consolidative phase in the European session. The renewed uptick in Cable remains capped by fresh US Dollar weakness even as the US Treasury bond rebound. Traders gear up for a fresh set of US data.
Gold price is demonstrating a non-directional performance from Thursday after a stalwart rally to near $1,960.00. The precious metal has failed to capitalize on soft inflation and PPI June report, which cleared that households’ demand has turned subdued.
Ripple's win in the SEC lawsuit has already drawn criticism from the crypto community. Experts speculate that Ripple’s status as a non-security gives XRP and its founders a free pass to dump their token holdings, adding to selling pressure across exchanges.
The post-payrolls/CPI bond market rally continued yesterday and reinforced existing trends in most other markets. The minutes of the June ECB meeting showed a strong commitment to continue the campaign to eradicate inflation.