Looking at EURGBP’s chart , we can see that the FX pair has tested the support level at around the rate of £0.8545, and then it is corrected to the current rate of £0.8555. today, if it holds above that support level then it could approach the resistance level at around £0.86, otherwise it should drop towards the next support level at around £0.85.

Trading is risky. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy. We also offer CFD products. 72.13% of retail CFD accounts lose money. CFDs trading is risky and your entire capital might be at risk. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy.