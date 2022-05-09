Last week was big for EUR/GBP. The pair ended up by nearly 2% to close at 0.85498 – its largest weekly gain since the week closing 9 April 2021. Back in April 2021, EUR/GBP failed to hold on to those gains and subsequently ground lower to touch a low of 0.8208 by early May 2022. Will the same happen this time around or has there been a seismic shift in EUR/GBP prospects for the better?
What can be said for certain is that market conditions at that time were markedly different than they are today. EUR/GBP gains in April 2021 were largely attributed to profit taking. Prior to the strong weekly gain, EUR/GBP sharply off the back of COVID-19 vaccination rollouts in the UK. Thereafter, EUR/GBP continued to grind lower as the UK economy showed prospects of recovery.
Today, supply-chain issues, elevated global inflation, and war in the Ukraine are taking their toll on the post-COVID global economy. Last week’s Bank of England decision showed trepidation on behalf of the central bank to raise interest rates too aggressively in the future. Meanwhile, the ECB may quicken its end to QE and raise interest rates much sooner than previously thought even a few months ago.
A stronger narrative for EUR/GBP this time around, however, doesn’t necessarily translate into a more positive technical picture. Although last week’s long candle is strong, its body represents just 72% of the total candlestick, shy of the 90% that would be more convincing of a continuation of gains. Furthermore, the pair is sitting at the bottom of a long-term broadening pattern where partial rises could lead to an eventual fall.
In the meantime, keep an eye our for the 0.8600-0.8666 as a key area of resistance both in psychological terms, but also because it marks the start of a resistance region established in the latter half of 2021. From there, a break above 0.87195 would open the window for more substantial gains. To the downside, a break below the 0.830 area would point to a potential drop to the 0.81172.
All communication, messages, media and links distributed on this channel has been prepared by VARIANSE solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user’s investment objectives, financial situation, or means. The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Reasonable care has been taken to ensure that this publication is not untrue or misleading when published, but VARIANSE does not represent that it is accurate or complete. VARIANSE does not accept any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from any use of this publication. Unless otherwise stated, any views forecasts, or estimates are solely those of the author(s), as of the date of the publication and are subject to change without notice. The information provided herein is not intended to constitute and does not constitute investment advice nor is the information intended as an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sales of any financial instrument. The information contained herein has no regard to the specific investment objects, the financial situation or particular needs of any particular recipient. Relevant and specific professional advice should always be obtained before making any investment decision. It is important to note that past performance is not indicative of future results. VARIANSE is a trading name of VDX Derivatives, authorised and regulated by the Financial Services Commission (FSC) of Mauritius. FSC license number C118023323. VARIANSE is also a trading name of VDX Limited and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the United Kingdom. FCA register number 802012. This publication is not directed to residents of the United States and is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD rebounds towards 0.7000 amid risk reset
AUD/USD is trading above 0.6950, tracking the recovery in risk sentiment. The US dollar licks its wounds after Monday's pullback from two-year highs. The market still remains cautious amid growth and inflation fears. S&P 500 futures are up 0.50% on the day.
EUR/USD steadies below 1.0600 despite USD retreat ahead of German ZEW, US inflation
EUR/USD remains indecisive after testing the bears of late. The pair stays defensive around mid-1.0500s as global markets consolidate recent moves during Tuesday’s Asian session, following a stellar show of risk-aversion the previous day.
Gold bears eye $1,832-34 support zone even as market pessimism recedes
Having dropped the most in a week, gold (XAU/USD) prices seesaw around the short-term key horizontal support area near $1,850 as market sentiment dwindles during early Tuesday. Even so, the yellow metal remains on the bear’s radar.
Bitcoin drops below $30K amid broader market sell-off, Hits 10-month low
Bitcoin fell below $30,000 on Tuesday as both traditional financial markets and cryptocurrencies suffered from a sell-off caused by the Fed's aggressive monetary tightening as well as recession fears. The latest decline left bitcoin at a 10-month low and its lowest price this year.
The economy is nowhere close to stagnation or recession
Some folks are still struggling to disambiguate the Fed’s comments, or rather Mr. Powell’s. Fed-watcher Ip at the WSJ has a spot-on summary: “Employment is the best contemporaneous indicator of the business cycle and it shows no sign of a slowdown.