We have seen sustained selling in EURGBP this week with a move from the 18-week high trade of 0.8979.
One of my favoured setups is when we get multi-timeframes linking cypher patterns and single currencies. Although the prime long entry is the completion of the first pattern at 0.8780, the counter trade offers ample risk/reward.
EUR/GBP 4-hour
We have bespoke support at 0.8856. I am looking for a move higher from this level to produce the BC leg in a larger bat formation. It should be noted that the completion of the formation is located at a double support barrier, 0.8780-0.8772. This is the prime medium term long.
EUR/GBP 8-hour
This then links into a BC correction in a Butterfly formation.
EUR/GBP daily
That links into another cypher formation on the daily chart.
Euro basket
The Euro basket highlights dip buying.
GBP basket
The preferred basket is GBP selling close to the 261.8% extension.
Possible long setup
Risk/reward ratio 4.6R. Updates posted in the OSBFX telegram channel.
