EUR/GBP: Balancing between its resistance levels of £0.8794 and £0.8820

Looking at EURGBP’s chart , we can see that the FX pair is traded just below its resistance level at around £0.8794. Today, if it is able to pass the level of £0.88, we should expect it to rise towards the next resistance level at around £0.8820, otherwise it could drop towards its support level at around £0.8780.

