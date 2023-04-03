EUR/GBP: Balancing between its resistance levels of £0.8794 and £0.8820

EUR/GBP
Looking at EURGBP’s chart, we can see that the FX pair is traded just below its resistance level at around £0.8794. Today, if it is able to pass the level of £0.88, we should expect it to rise towards the next resistance level at around £0.8820, otherwise it could drop towards its support level at around £0.8780.
Trading is risky. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy. We also offer CFD products. 72.13% of retail CFD accounts lose money. CFDs trading is risky and your entire capital might be at risk. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers above 1.0800 as markets stabilize
EUR/USD is cutting losses to regain 1.0800 in early European trading. Unexpected OPEC+ oil output cut fuelled oil price rally and stoked up inflation fears, boosting the safe-haven US Dollar alongside firmer US Treasury yields. The focus now shifts to the US ISM PMI.
GBP/USD regains 1.2300 as US Dollar upside stalls
GBP/USD is trading back above 1.2300, recovering ground early Monday. Markets remain risk averse after OPEC+ driven oil price surge rekindled inflation fears, which ramped up the US Dollar demand. UK Final Manufacturing and US ISM Manufacturing PMI awaited.
Gold pares intraday losses near $1,950 as US Dollar retreats amid pre-NFP anxiety
XAU/USD price trims intraday losses near $1,955 amid early Monday morning in Europe. The bright metal rebounds from a one-week low marked earlier in the day as traders reassess the week-start challenges to the sentiment that initially favored the USD strength.
Is Ethereum (ETH) bullish gearing up for the Shanghai hard fork?
Ethereum holders are gearing up for the upcoming Shanghai hard fork and token unlock event in April. Experts have considered the different outcomes of ETH token unlock and conclude that the selling pressure on the altcoin will be temporary or short-lived.
ISM Manufacturing PMI Preview: Three reasons for an upside surprise Premium
Calmer after the storm? Investors have been cheering the lack of bad news from the banking sector – and its outcome for monetary policy, fewer interest rates. This optimism may have reached businesses in the manufacturing sector.