EUR/GBP Analysis: Technicals favor short-term rally, eyes BOE's forward guidance

The sell-off in the EUR/GBP from the Oct. 20 high of 0.9022 ran out of steam at a low of 0.8733 on Wednesday. At the time of writing, the currency pair is trading at 0.8778 levels.

The Bank of England (BOE) is expected to hike rates today for the first time in more than a decade. The move appears to have been priced-in by the markets.

UK 2-year yield

The 2-year gilt yield, which is more sensitive to short-term rate hike bets, rallied from 0.14 percent to 0.482 percent in September. Since Sept. 18, the yield has moved in a sideways channel-like formation.

The spike in September indicates a 25 basis points (bps) rate hike has been priced-in.

BoE: 80% priced for a 25bps rate hike today – Rabobank

BOE - Focus on forward guidance

Kathy Lien from BK Asset Management writes, "BoE announcement will be particularly difficult to trade because aside from hike or no hike, the number of people who support the move (or lack thereof), their updated economic forecasts and forward guidance will all play a role in how the currency trades."

Scenario I - BOE strongly suggests the next rate hike would happen in a few months

The 2-year yield could see a bullish flag breakout and yield GBP rally. EUR/GBP could resume the sell-off towards 0.8682 (61.8% Fib R of Apr/Sep rally).

Scenario II - BOE forward guidance indicates the bank is no hurry to hike rates further

The 2-yr yield could drop. EUR/GBP could revisit 0.89 handle. Bullish doji reversal would be confirmed.

EUR/GBP Technicals

Daily chart

The above chart shows-

Head and Shoulders pattern with neckline support of 0.8746

Wednesday's candle was a long-legged doji

Weekly chart

The above chart shows-

Bearish price RSI divergence

Pair staging a rebound from the 23.6% Fib support of 0.8746

10-DMA still sloping upwards

View