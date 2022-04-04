Spotlight on EURGBP. The latest daily technical analysis by AAATrade reveals the key support and resistance levels that each of these assets is likely to reach today. Look at the charts and our market analysts’ observations below and gain a fresh perspective on trading.
EUR/GBP
Looking at EURGBP’s Chart, we can see the climb from the 0.832 level on the 28th of March to the 0.848 range on the 30th of March, reaching as high as 0.851, but unable to move higher or consolidate at that level, it retracted from the high to the 0.842 range where it traded steadily, between temporary support around the 0.84 range and closest temporary overhead resistance at the 0.844 range. It was last found trading at the 0.84 range.
Today, we can expect a move below the closest temporary support level of 0.84, somewhere in the 0.838 range.
If, however, it manages to hold to the current level then a move towards the closest overhead resistance of 0.844 can be expected.
Trading is risky. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy. We also offer CFD products. 79.71% of retail CFD accounts lose money. CFDs trading is risky and your entire capital might be at risk. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy.
