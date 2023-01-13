Looking at EURGBP’s chart , we can see that the FX pair is in an uptrend, yesterday reaching the highest rate for the year close to £0.89. Currently it has been corrected to the rate of £0.8883 and if it fails to break through the level of £0.89, a further correction should be expected towards its support level at around £0.88.

