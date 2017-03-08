EUR/GBP 1M risk reversal is a cardiogram flat line... bull market dead?

EUR/GBP has rallied from the April low 0.8297 to a high of 0.8995 levels in July. The cross clocked a high of 0.8989 yesterday before trimming gains to trade around 0.8950 ahead of the UK services PMI release and the BoE Super Thursday event.

1-month 25 delta risk reversal is a cardiogram flat line

The chart above shows, the rally in the EUR/GBP pair from the June 8 low of 0.8655 is not backed by the risk reversals, which topped out at 1.4 on June 6 and currently hovers around 0.15.

The flat risk reversal indicates lack of demand for calls despite the rally in the spot. It could be a sign of a bull trap in the pair. The argument gains credence if we take into account the bullish break on the UK-German 10-yr yield spread chart.

UK-German 10-yr spread

A break above the falling trend line indicates the yield spread is likely to widen in favor of the British Pound in the days ahead.

View - Upside break on the yield spread chart, coupled with a flat action in the risk reversals suggests potential for a pullback to 0.87-0.8650 levels.