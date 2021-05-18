The immediate view to EUR/GBP derives from the 5, 10, and 15-year averages from 0.8765, 0.8411, and 0.8366. But this is a quick chart perspective as a 10-year average is never expected to break particularly when traditional currency cycles run 9 years.

GBP/USD as highlighted previously achieved its 9-year cycle bottom in August 2019 at 1.1957 while EUR/GBP achieved its cycle top at 0.9300's. GBP/USD began its new 9 year uptrend to achieve 1.4200's and now approaches massive resistance at 1.4300 exactly and 1.4382 at the 10-year average. EUR/GBP bottom is located at 0.8411 from the 10 year average.

GBP/USD traded 2249 pips from 1.1957 to 1.4206 or 107 pips per month in 21 months. EUR/GBP traded 852 pips from 0.9323 to 0.8471 or 40 pips per month. EUR/GBP was born as a horrible nonmovement currency pair yet the GBP/USD Vs EUR/GBP relationship is vital to GBP/USD.

Correlations currently run -96% and -95% 2 weeks ago. Negative correlations is fairly standard for the GBP/USD Vs EUR/GBP relationship.

Monthly views may run EUR/GBP 40 pips Vs 107 for GBP/USD, day trades run 44 EUR/GBP Vs 71 for GBP/USD. EUR/GBP is the premier currency pair to prevent wide movements to GBP/USD as GBP/USD today transformed to a highly neutral currency.

The best view to 9-year cycles is the break down to 2500 pips per year as standard yearly movements. GBP/USD from August 2019 to August 2020 moved higher by 853 pips and the 2500 threshold took 21 months. Highlights the extremely slow speeds to currency prices in the modern-day.

Important is 2500 is upon us and this is known by massive resistance at 1.4300 and 1.4382 Vs EUR/GBP support at 0.8411. Moment is here for the GBP/USD reversal lower and EUR/GBP higher.

EUR/GBP lower must break 0.8577 then 0.8519 and 0.8462, a long long way to the 10-year average at 0.8411. EUR/GBP above 0.8577 ranges from 0.8577 to 0.8654 then 0.8687 and 0.8778. The driver price is the massively oversold average at 0.8778.

Note current 77 pip range from 0.8577 to 0.8654. Break at 0.8577 to 0.8462 contains better trade ranges at 115 pips and 124 pips from 0.8654 to 0.8778. From 0.8778 to 0.8462 trade range totals 316 pips.

The trade strategy for EUR/GBP is long unless GBP/USD breaks 1.4300 and 1.4382 then short is the only trade.