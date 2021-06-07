The EM story for the past 4 weeks experienced a massive drop to EUR/EM and USD/EM. EUR was employed as the example however the same situation exists as AUD/EM, NZD/EM, and GBP/EM Vs USD/EM counterparts. if one currency pair is affected then the entire universe experiences the same outcome due to the deep interconnection to currency prices across the world.
Both EUR/EM and USD/EM not only trade below respective high/low points but EUR/EM and USD/EM are massively oversold. The entire structure of EM positions is not only far off base but to normalize EUR Vs USD requires trading on opposite sides of high/ low points. This requires hefty movements by either EUR or USD due to the massive distances both traveled to achieve such oversold status.
How such a circumstance occurred is found in the massive trading ranges of EM currencies. Both EUR/EM and USD/EM travels a far greater distance to a DXY/ USD and/or EUR/USD rise and fall. EUR/USD for example may trade 100 pips but EUR/EM will trade 4 and 500 pips.
Note EUR/EM higher-numbered exchange rates to USD/EM. Possibly a 1998 EUR introduction to preserve EUR as a currency.
The problem however is localized on a smaller scale as both EUR/USD and DXY lack range and movements. A 200 pip month for EUR/USD and DXY as seen in the past 4 weeks resulted in 1500 and 3000 pip movements for EUR/EM and USD/EM. Without running correlations, the assumption is EUR/EM and USD/EM are married closely to Correlations which means EM will experience a massive breakout to normalize again and excellent trade opportunities.
For the standard 9 currency pairs were viewed from monthly ranges, significant-high/ low points, current prices, and to overbought and oversold status.
EUR/BRL
Monthly range 6.9983 to 6.1395 or 8588 pips. Current price 6.1354 and oversold from 6.4451.
USD/BRL
Monthly range 5.8752 to 5.0312 or 8440 pips. Current price 5.0466 and oversold from 5.3218.
Both EUR/BRL and USD/BRL experienced near equal pips to drops.
EUR/HRK
Monthly range 7.6100 to 7.4951 or 1149 pips. Current price 7.5014 and oversold from 7.5325
USD/HRK
Monthly range 6.4623 to 6.1257 or 3376 pips. Current price 6.1687 and oversold from 6.2188.
USD/HRK dropped 3 times to EUR/HRK and USD/HRK the better long trade.
EUR/HUF
Monthly range 369.48 to 346.72 or 2376 pips. Current price 345.71 and oversold from 353.70.
USD/HUF
Monthly range 310.38 to 283.20 or 2718 pips. Current price 284.42 and oversold from 292.86.
Near equal selloff to a fairly neutral currency pair.
EUR/MYR
Monthly range 4.8452 to 5.0808 and rise 2356 pips. Current 5.0188 and overbought from 4.9866.
USD/MYR
Monthly range 4.0460 to 4.1594 or rise 1134 pips. Current price 4.1280 and overbought from 4.1153.
EUR/MYR better long as trade to USD/MYR traded 2 times.
EUR/PLN
Monthly range 4.6797 to 4.4480 or 2317 pips. Current price 4.4603 and oversold from 4.5106.
USD/PLN
Monthly range 3.9835 to 3.6401 or 3434 pips. Current price 3.6670 and oversold from 3.7240.
Long USD/PLN.
EUR/RON
Monthly range 4.8686 to 4.9419 or + 733 pips. Current price 4.9223 and overbought from 4.9112.
USD/RON
Monthly range 4.2012 to 4.0152 or 1860 pips. Current price 4.0483 and oversold from 4.0545.
Long USD/RON.
EUR/TRY
Monthly range 8.5634 to 10.7092 or +2.1458 pips. Current price 10.4861 and overbought from 9.9683.
USD/TRY
Monthly range 7.2072 to 8.7763 or 1.5691 pips. Current price 8.6273 and overbought from 8.2269.
EUR/TRY short better trade.
EUR/ZAR
Monthly range 18.4895 to 16.3081 or 2.1814 pips. Current price 16.3751 and oversold from 17.2252.
USD/ZAR
Monthly Range 15.5767 to 13.4357 or 2.14 pips. Current price 13.4826 and oversold from 14.2252.
EUR/CNY
Monthly range 7.8774 to 7.6804 or 1970 pips. Current price 7.7761 and neutral to oversold from 7.8098.
USD/CNY
Monthly range 6.5758 to 6.3603 or 2155 pips. Current price 6.3970 and break 6.4476.
CNY i s a fairly neutral currency pair.
Trading currencies and other financial instruments carries a degree of loss and possible loss of entire investments. Please managed your own risks, stop loss, and margins requirements.
