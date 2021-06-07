The EM story for the past 4 weeks experienced a massive drop to EUR/EM and USD/EM. EUR was employed as the example however the same situation exists as AUD/EM, NZD/EM, and GBP/EM Vs USD/EM counterparts. if one currency pair is affected then the entire universe experiences the same outcome due to the deep interconnection to currency prices across the world.

Both EUR/EM and USD/EM not only trade below respective high/low points but EUR/EM and USD/EM are massively oversold. The entire structure of EM positions is not only far off base but to normalize EUR Vs USD requires trading on opposite sides of high/ low points. This requires hefty movements by either EUR or USD due to the massive distances both traveled to achieve such oversold status.

How such a circumstance occurred is found in the massive trading ranges of EM currencies. Both EUR/EM and USD/EM travels a far greater distance to a DXY/ USD and/or EUR/USD rise and fall. EUR/USD for example may trade 100 pips but EUR/EM will trade 4 and 500 pips.

Note EUR/EM higher-numbered exchange rates to USD/EM. Possibly a 1998 EUR introduction to preserve EUR as a currency.

The problem however is localized on a smaller scale as both EUR/USD and DXY lack range and movements. A 200 pip month for EUR/USD and DXY as seen in the past 4 weeks resulted in 1500 and 3000 pip movements for EUR/EM and USD/EM. Without running correlations, the assumption is EUR/EM and USD/EM are married closely to Correlations which means EM will experience a massive breakout to normalize again and excellent trade opportunities.

For the standard 9 currency pairs were viewed from monthly ranges, significant-high/ low points, current prices, and to overbought and oversold status.

EUR/BRL

Monthly range 6.9983 to 6.1395 or 8588 pips. Current price 6.1354 and oversold from 6.4451.

USD/BRL

Monthly range 5.8752 to 5.0312 or 8440 pips. Current price 5.0466 and oversold from 5.3218.

Both EUR/BRL and USD/BRL experienced near equal pips to drops.

EUR/HRK

Monthly range 7.6100 to 7.4951 or 1149 pips. Current price 7.5014 and oversold from 7.5325

USD/HRK

Monthly range 6.4623 to 6.1257 or 3376 pips. Current price 6.1687 and oversold from 6.2188.

USD/HRK dropped 3 times to EUR/HRK and USD/HRK the better long trade.

EUR/HUF

Monthly range 369.48 to 346.72 or 2376 pips. Current price 345.71 and oversold from 353.70.

USD/HUF

Monthly range 310.38 to 283.20 or 2718 pips. Current price 284.42 and oversold from 292.86.

Near equal selloff to a fairly neutral currency pair.

EUR/MYR

Monthly range 4.8452 to 5.0808 and rise 2356 pips. Current 5.0188 and overbought from 4.9866.

USD/MYR

Monthly range 4.0460 to 4.1594 or rise 1134 pips. Current price 4.1280 and overbought from 4.1153.

EUR/MYR better long as trade to USD/MYR traded 2 times.

EUR/PLN

Monthly range 4.6797 to 4.4480 or 2317 pips. Current price 4.4603 and oversold from 4.5106.

USD/PLN

Monthly range 3.9835 to 3.6401 or 3434 pips. Current price 3.6670 and oversold from 3.7240.

Long USD/PLN.

EUR/RON

Monthly range 4.8686 to 4.9419 or + 733 pips. Current price 4.9223 and overbought from 4.9112.

USD/RON

Monthly range 4.2012 to 4.0152 or 1860 pips. Current price 4.0483 and oversold from 4.0545.

Long USD/RON.

EUR/TRY

Monthly range 8.5634 to 10.7092 or +2.1458 pips. Current price 10.4861 and overbought from 9.9683.

USD/TRY

Monthly range 7.2072 to 8.7763 or 1.5691 pips. Current price 8.6273 and overbought from 8.2269.

EUR/TRY short better trade.

EUR/ZAR

Monthly range 18.4895 to 16.3081 or 2.1814 pips. Current price 16.3751 and oversold from 17.2252.

USD/ZAR

Monthly Range 15.5767 to 13.4357 or 2.14 pips. Current price 13.4826 and oversold from 14.2252.

EUR/CNY

Monthly range 7.8774 to 7.6804 or 1970 pips. Current price 7.7761 and neutral to oversold from 7.8098.

USD/CNY

Monthly range 6.5758 to 6.3603 or 2155 pips. Current price 6.3970 and break 6.4476.

CNY i s a fairly neutral currency pair.