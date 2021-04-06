EUR/DKK is a currency pair never to touch, trade, consider and never to view under any and all circumstances that may hit markets or that may exists on the planet. EUR/DKK never moves nor in many years did it ever move. EUR/DKK is beyond the concept of problem currency pair as price pressures to noise ratios inside EUR/DKK permanently exists and ready to explode. This means EUR/DKK contains severe range problems. USD/DKK is a far better currency pair to trade as its normal and moves well.

However, EUR/DKK 7.4379 is at a crucial point. Shorts target 7.4360. Above 7.4379 target 7.4398. Is this for 20 pips worth anybody's trouble. Not worth a click.

Consider USD/DKK as written. Overbought and targets 6.2750 then 6.2620 from highs at 6.3400's. Lows achieved 6.2916 or 2 and 300 pips to target on a 600 pip trade with a duration running 1 week. EUR/DKK barely trades 600 pips per year.

The deep caution most respectfully is watch these bankers today as they turned dishonest. They are no different than the retail trader offeirng victicious entries and targets pulled from thin air and never materialize.

AUD/EUR Vs EUR/AUD

AUD/EUR informs today a EUR/AUD range from tops at 1.5513 to lows at 1.5356 or 157 pips.

EUR/AUD today achieved 1.5488 and shorts will work today to target below 1.5433 to 1.5379.

EUR/AUD must beak below 1.5407, 1.5394 and 1.5386.

AUD/USD

Long 0.7615 and 0.7624 to target 0.7642. Long above 0.7654 to target 0.7688 and 0.7693. Short 0.7693 and 0.7688 to target 0.7658.

AUD/USD may not achieve today completely.

As Friday was Good Friday and Easter Monday yesterday, the ECB and many central banks failed to report prices. Today may see good price moves.