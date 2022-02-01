EUR/CHF technical analysis summary
Buy Stop։ Above 1,045.
Stop Loss: Below 1,029.
|Indicator
|Signal
|RSI
|Buy
|MACD
|Sell
|MA(200)
|Neutral
|Fractals
|Neutral
|Parabolic SAR
|Buy
|Bollinger Bands
|Fractals
EUR/CHF chart analysis
On the daily timeframe, EURCHF: D1 approached the downtrend resistance line. It must be broken up before opening a position. A number of technical analysis indicators formed signals for further growth. We do not rule out a bullish movement if EURCHF: D1 rises above its most recent high of 1.045. This level can be used as an entry point. Initial risk cap possible below the latest down fractal, low since May 2015, Parabolic signal and lower Bollinger band: 1.029. After opening a pending order, we move the stop following the Bollinger and Parabolic signals to the next fractal low. Thus, we change the potential profit/loss ratio in our favor. The most cautious traders, after making a trade, can switch to a four-hour chart and set a stop loss, moving it in the direction of movement. If the price overcomes the stop level (1.029) without activating the order (1.045), it is recommended to delete the order: there are internal changes in the market that were not taken into account.
Fundamental analysis of forex – EUR/CHF
Getting ready for the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting. Will the EURCHF quotes continue to rise?
The upward movement means the euro strengthens against the Swiss franc. The ECB meeting will take place on February 3, 2022. Investors do not rule out that the European regulator will make some assumptions about the future tightening of its monetary policy against the backdrop of record inflation. This may be positive for the single currency. In December, European.
This overview has an informative character and is not financial advice or a recommendation. IFCMarkets. Corp. under any circumstances is not liable for any action taken by someone else after reading this article.
