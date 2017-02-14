EUR/CHF stuck at 1.0660

Forex News and Events

Swiss CPI prints higher (by Arnaud Masset)

The Swiss consumer price index came in slightly above median forecast in January as it remained unchanged while economist were expecting a contraction of 0.1%m/m. On a year-over-year basis, the headline gauge rose 0.3%y/y - matching expectations - compared to a flat reading in December. Looking at the HICP gauge (Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices, which allows to compare CPI measures across EU countries), inflation also rose 0.3%y/y in January, while on a month-over-month basis, it contracted 0.2%.

Even though the prices for clothing and footwear fell the most as the end of Christmas sales period dragged prices down, the big picture didn’t change much during the first month of the year. EUR/CHF traded sideways at around 1.0660 amid the release. Even the rejection by Swiss voters of the corporate tax reform on Sunday didn’t allow the CHF to weaken, suggesting that investors can put up with more bad news from Switzerland. Indeed, in spite of the sharp rally in the equity market, the geopolitical environment, on both side of the Atlantic, has never been so uncertain. This uncertainty encourages international investors to maintain a part of their investments in safe haven assets. The Swiss franc is not the only one to take advantage of this situation as the yellow metal rose more than 7.5% since the New Year. Given the actual environment, we see no justification for a change of the current dynamic as the European political calendar, together with Trump first 100 days, remain the main challenge of the year.

German & Eurozone ZEW should provide optimism (by Yann Quelenn)

The biggest source of fear this year for financial markets is Europe's political uncertainties. Eurozone and German ZEW sentiment indicators will be released today. In particular, when it comes to Germany, markets are still anxious to get a sense of what is happening. The underlying difficulties of the Euro area should be reflected in the survey. For example, it is clear that the European elections (French, German and Dutch) should add significant downside pressures to economist sentiment, which from our vantage point should remain mixed.

However, this indicator does not fully reflect the underlying robustness of the largest European economy. The German 10Y is still on the rise since the start of the year - yielding around 0.33%. The deflation risk seems to be slowly fading and the annual Eurozone Core CPI is on the rise (0.9% y/y) and is now at its highest level in two years. Moreover, the ECB's objective of 1.7% in 2019 looks attainable and it seems that we are at a turnaround in terms of monetary policy.

Currency wise, the major driver for the euro is the political uncertainty and this definitely helps the ECB as it adds upside pressures on inflation and as result on growth. Our view is mixed on the single currency as there is a major risk of depreciation due to the continued rise of nationalist parties despite better economic data.

EUR/USD's selling pressures continue. the pair has broken strong hourly support given at 1.0620 (30/01/207 low). The break of this level is paving the way towards stronger hourly support at 1.0581 (16/01/2016 low) and 1.0454 (11/01/2017 low). Expected to see continued decrease. In the longer term, the death cross late October indicated a further bearish bias. The pair has broken key support given at 1.0458 (16/03/2015 low). Key resistance holds at 1.1714 (24/08/2015 high). Expected to head towards parity.

GBP/USD is still trading below strong resistance given at 1.2771 (05/10/2016 high). The technical structure suggests that the pair should back bouncing lower towards support given at 1.2254 (19/01/2016 low). The long-term technical pattern is even more negative since the Brexit vote has paved the way for further decline. Long-term support given at 1.0520 (01/03/85) represents a decent target. Long-term resistance is given at 1.5018 (24/06/2015) and would indicate a long-term reversal in the negative trend. Yet, it is very unlikely at the moment.

USD/JPY is now consolidating after its increase from support given at 111.36 (28/11/2016 low). Hourly resistance is given at 115.62 (19/01/2016 high). Expected to see continued sideways price action. We favor a long-term bearish bias. Support is now given at 96.57 (10/08/2013 low). A gradual rise towards the major resistance at 135.15 (01/02/2002 high) seems absolutely unlikely. Expected to decline further support at 93.79 (13/06/2013 low).

USD/CHF's medium-term momentum is still bearish despite ongoing increase. Key resistance is given at a distance at 1.0344 (15/12/2016 high). We believe that the road is nonetheless clearly wide-open for further decline if the pair gets back below parity. In the long-term, the pair is still trading in range since 2011 despite some turmoil when the SNB unpegged the CHF. Key support can be found 0.8986 (30/01/2015 low). The technical structure favours nonetheless a long term bullish bias since the unpeg in January 2015.

