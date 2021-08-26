EUR/CHF
The EURCHF cross rose to one-week high in early European session on Thursday, extending strong gains into second straight day.
The move was sparked by SNB intervention talks that pushed Swiss franc lower in the middle of risk aversion phase, when safe haven instruments usually benefit.
Extension of bounce from a nine-month low at 1.0695 (Aug 19 low) still looks as correction of a downtrend from 1.1151 (2021 high, posted o Mar 4), with pivotal barriers at 1.0835/40 (55DMA / Aug 13 high) expected to cap and keep larger bears intact.
Fading bullish momentum on daily chart warns of recovery stall, as weekly techs in full bearish setup and converging 100/200DMA’s (1.0899/93), on track to form death-cross, add to negative signals.
Res: 1.0789; 1.0806; 1.0840; 1.0875.
Sup: 1.0753; 1.0735; 1.0717; 1.0695.
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slips toward 1.1750 on a more cautious market mood
EUR/USD is edging lower, retreating toward 1.1750 as the safe-haven dollar gains some ground ahead of Fed Chair Powell's highly anticipated Jackson Hole speech on Friday. Updated US GDP figures and the ECB's meeting minutes are awaited.
GBP/USD dips under 1.3750 as Brexit causes shortage warning
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3750 after UK supermarkets warned of food shortages over Christmas due to Brexit. The dollar is on the rise as traders reposition ahead of Fed Chair Powell's speech on Friday. US GDP data is eyed.
Gold remains depressed below $1,800 amid steady USD
After testing the high of $1,805 in the overnight session, gold prices edge lower on Thursday. Prices dip toward $1780 in the US session but bounced back above $1,800. Again, the precious metal started the journey to the south after breaking the $1,800 level.
XLM price stares at 40% upswing if Stellar can breach crucial resistance confluence
XLM price is facing a confluence of resistance at the trading range’s midpoint at $0.367. A decisive 6-hour candlestick close above $0.367 could lead to a 40% upswing to $0.496. A breakdown of the $0.322 support barrier might invalidate the bullish outlook for Stellar.
How to trade the Jackson Hole meeting
Leading up to the meeting (26-27 Aug) has seen some mixed messages. Fed’s vice chair Clarida set expectations of an early taper running when he said that he could see rates lifting off as early as 2022.