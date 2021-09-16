The EUR/CAD could make a move from point A to point B.
1.5020 is the rejection level. The market looks bearish but watch for a possible bounce at the point B. Point B is M L3 and trend line confluence. 1.4770. If the price gets to the zone, we might see a move up. As long as the range 1.5020-1.4770 holds, the market is not having any trend. Trades might be placed around those levels until the breakout happens.
The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.
