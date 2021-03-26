Stalls close to the 88.6% pullback level with a Morning Doji Star and a Bullish Engulfing candle. This is combined with divergence and a wedge breakout.
The 261.8% extension is close to bespoke resistance offering a solid risk/reward set up
EUR/USD battles 1.18 after mixed US data, amid vaccine worries
EUR/USD is trading around 1.18, higher. Concerns of EU ban on vaccine exports and the blockage of the Suez Canal persist. The German IFO Business Climate beat estimates while US data came out mixed, with personal income beating estimates but spending missing.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.38 on better market mood
GBP/USD is rising toward 1.38 amid some dollar weakness and after the UK reported an increase of 2.1% in retail sales in February. Worries about Chinese sanctions on UK officials and a potential delay to the UK's vaccination campaign lurk in the background.
Crypto market directionless as CME Bitcoin options expire
Bitcoin dipped close to $50,000, but the uptrend remains in jeopardy. Quarterly CME Bitcoin options could see Bitcoin's recovery bolstered. Ethereum deals with Lethargic price action despite support at $1,550.
XAU/USD struggles near weekly lows, bears await a break below $1720
A combination of factors continued weighing on gold. Renewed COVID-19 jitters helped limit the downside. The bias remains tilted in favour of bearish traders.
Global markets are positioned for a robust recovery, but where is the proof?
Markets and the dollar have priced in a strong US economy to lead the EU and the world out of the pandemic. While some degree of recovery is certain, how powerful is very much in the air. Growth will be affected by US economic policy, taxes, politics, and still, the pandemic.