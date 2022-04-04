Euro's daily slide against other majors accelerated during European trading hours. In the absence of high-tier data releases, the Canadian dollar continues to strengthen while investors eye geopolitical headlines.
Technical view
Euro/Dollar is currently in a downtrend below both the 50-day and the 200-day exponential moving averages. The high of March 31 at 1.39782 will be established as the new lower top if sellers can close today's candlestick in red, lower than the low of Friday. In that case, bears will likely plan to attack levels around 1.36714, which is around 7-year lows.
In the event of a decisive break below this threshold, we may be able to move toward the next resistance level at 1.35880, which is the target of the 127.2% extension of the previous upswing. Accordingly, the price can fall to the Fibonacci 161.8% level at 1.34818 if selling interest remains high.
However, should the sellers take a breather, the bulls may also have a chance to try and drive the price higher towards the immediate resistance at the 1.39782 barriers. Getting over this hurdle may trigger an upward trend driven by buyers aiming for the 50-day EMA. Further traction may push the 1.42274 barriers into buyers' sight.
Short-term momentum oscillators paint a mixed picture. The RSI is pointing downward in the selling zone, and momentum is moving back towards 100 from its deep extreme. Additionally, negative MACD bars are moving flat above the signal line.
Trading forex and other financial instruments involve a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors or traders. Traders must carefully consider their trading objectives, financial situation, risk appetite, and level of experience before stepping into margin trading with Inveslo. There's a risk of losing more than the trader’s initial investment. The higher the leverage, the more the risk, which can go or against you. Traders are advised to be aware of the associated risks.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide on dollar strength, trades below 1.1000
EUR/USD has faced renewed bearish pressure in the American session and declined below 1.1000. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield pushing higher, the dollar continues to gather strength against its major rivals and the US Dollar Index advances toward 99.00.
GBP/USD holds above 1.3100 on BOE commentary
GBP/USD has staged a recovery after having tested 1.3100 earlier in the day. Although the dollar keeps its footing on Monday, the British pound stays resilient. BOE Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe reiterated that further monetary tightening may be necessary.
Gold clings to modest daily gains near $1,930
The uncertainty over Ukraine assisted gold to reverse an early dip to the multi-day low. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield, however, rises more than 2% on Monday, limiting XAU/USD's upside and forcing the pair to fluctuate around $1,930.
Why Dogecoin price consolidation can result in explosive rally
Dogecoin price shows signs of moving higher as it holds above a crucial support level. This sideways movement is likely to result in an exponential run-up that shatters immediate hurdles.
TWTR soars as Elon Musk buys stake
News broke this morning that Tesla boss Elon Musk has purchased a 9.2% stake in Twitter. The news immediately saw TWTR stock soar and rally strongly.