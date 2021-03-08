Key technical levels in the EUR/CAD have been breached as both the EUR and the CAD contribute their share to trend. When trading Forex, the best trends are often formed when both currencies play their part in the trend. And that is certainly the case with the EUR/CAD. Selling the Euro for its own merits makes total fundamental sense. Awful retail sales data, lacklustre industrial production and a disjointed vaccine rollout give a clear indication that a recovery from the post-pandemic lockdown will come up well short of their counterparts. The EUR/USD is the most actively traded currency pair on the planet. It is often the case that when the USD rises the EUR should fall. Any Forex trader that has not been living under a rock for the past fortnight, would have seen a huge surge in US long-dated bond yields, pushing the USD to multi-month highs, The Euro is taking the brunt of this renewed interest in holding the greenback. So the Euro trades lower. The Loonie, on the other hand, (CAD) is surging as oil prices are being buoyed by increased global demand, OPEC’s production freezes and the latest attacks on some Saudi fields. Oil flirted with 70 bucks today. A break and hold above these levels will certainly prop up the CAD in the days and weeks ahead.
So the fundamentals and the technicals align for a strong bias pointing lower. The path of least resistance could see this pair drop to 1.4750 with a protective stop above 1.5150 it makes for a decent risk to reward play.
