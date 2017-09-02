CHF/JPY 1H Chart: Double Bottom

Comment: CHF/JPY continued to move away from the ten-month highs of 115.22 which it had tested for several times and failed, but seems to be having trouble to slip below 112.23 where it has sketched a double bottom on the hourly chart. The significance of the area is boosted by the fact that the area has been tested before on the daily chart and could therefore lead to a large-scale rectangle formation. Even though the pair has just failed at the neckline of the double bottom, we expect it to eventually beat the resistance and extend a rally above 112.72. The bounce from the hourly resistance/neckline could be part of a small-scale channel up which could lead to a break above the pattern over the next few hours already.

EUR/CAD 1H Chart: Rectangle

Comment: EUR/CAD established a trading range on the hourly chart and is now likely to break it as part of the attempts to distance from one and a half years lows of 1.3856 that were tapped in December. We will look for the upper bound of the range at 1.4095 to break sometime soon due to two factors – there is an upward sloping pattern on the smaller scale; and the rectangle is likely to give in to the long-term pressures of a flattish ascending channel on the daily chart. The senior pattern has a trend-line at 1.4041 which will cause it to bounce on the pair’s down wave and lead it outside the bounds of the rectangle.

