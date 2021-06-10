EUR/USD grinds major resistance
The euro consolidates its recent gains ahead of today’s ECB meeting. The pair has recovered from the 30-day moving average (1.2105).
Hourly MAs have shown a bullish cross through the path upward could be choppy. A break above 1.2205, the origin of the latest sell-off would strengthen the bullish bias. Lifting 1.2250 would be a step closer to the peak at 1.2350.
In the meantime, an overbought RSI has prevented traders from chasing momentum. 1.2150 is the immediate support.
USD/CAD trades in a limited range
The Canadian dollar dropped after a dovish BoC gave no hint of taper. The US dollar has been treading water near a six-year bottom. The horizontal consolidation between 1.2010 and 1.2140 is a sign of the market’s indecision.
The bears may have covered some of their bets as the RSI showed a deeply oversold situation on the daily chart. Though sentiment remains bearish unless the greenback clears offers at the critical resistance at 1.2175.
1.2060 has become the immediate support as the range narrows.
WTI rally gains traction
Oil prices rose after the US secretary of state said sanctions on Tehran may not be lifted. WTI crude gained momentum after it closed above the March peak and psychological level at 68.00. Following a brief sideways action, 68.50 has established itself as key support.
A short-term pullback has allowed the RSI to become neutral again. 70.60 is the closest resistance.
The 20-hour moving average would cross above the 30-hour one when the rally picks up steam again. Then 72.40 would be the next target.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD looks depressed below 1.2200 ahead of ECB, US inflation
EUR/USD remains on the back foot below 1.2200 ahead of a busy docket. The US dollar shrugs off weaker Treasury yields. The ECB eyed for economic outlook. The US CPI needs stronger-than-forecast print to keep the dollar afloat.
GBP/USD remains poised to drop below 1.4100, US CPI eyed
GBP/USD treads water above 1.4100 ahead of the London open. The US dollar remains steady and exerts pressure on the pair. Brexit concerns, Delta strain added to the British pound struggle. US inflation awaited.
Gold extends losses below $1,900 ahead of ECB, US inflation
Gold remains pressured for the third consecutive day below $1900 as sellers attack weekly bottom. US dollar trades firmer while Treasury yields nurse losses, as traders await the key US Consumer Price Index (CPI) and the European Central Bank (ECB) outcomes.
XLM price in search of foothold to advance 33%
XLM price saw a nice leg up as it rallied with the rest of the crypto market on Wednesday. However, the exhaustion of buying pressure seems apparent as red candlesticks evolve. Stellar could slide lower to tag an immediate support barrier or retest the recent swing low.
US CPI May Preview: Inflation angst is coming
When the Federal Reserve moved its price measurement to inflation averaging last September the governors were carefully insulating rate policy from this year’s expected acceleration in consumer costs.