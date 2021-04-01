As written this morning, EUR/AUD to 1.5460 from 1.5552 or +97 pips. EUR/AUD bottom at 1.5460 achieved AUD/EUR top at 0.6468.

EUR/AUD drop translates as AUD/EUR higher to 0.6468. This meant AUD/USD to rise with AUD/EUR.

From time of writing, AUD/USD was located at 0.7557 and rose to 0.7603 or +46 pips.

Mentioned 1.5460 EUR/AUD, actual 1.5447 and AUD/USD 0.7582, actual 0.7603. Slight overshoot but to your advantage. Both trades +143 pips.

Now the trade reverses to long EUR/AUD to target 1.5517 and 1.5539 and short AUD/USD to target

0.7567. AUD/EUR targets 0.6455 or EUR/AUD 1.5491.