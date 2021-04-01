As written this morning, EUR/AUD to 1.5460 from 1.5552 or +97 pips. EUR/AUD bottom at 1.5460 achieved AUD/EUR top at 0.6468.
EUR/AUD drop translates as AUD/EUR higher to 0.6468. This meant AUD/USD to rise with AUD/EUR.
From time of writing, AUD/USD was located at 0.7557 and rose to 0.7603 or +46 pips.
Mentioned 1.5460 EUR/AUD, actual 1.5447 and AUD/USD 0.7582, actual 0.7603. Slight overshoot but to your advantage. Both trades +143 pips.
Now the trade reverses to long EUR/AUD to target 1.5517 and 1.5539 and short AUD/USD to target
0.7567. AUD/EUR targets 0.6455 or EUR/AUD 1.5491.
Trading currencies and other financial instruments carries a degree of loss and possible loss of entire investments. Please managed your own risks, stop loss, and margins requirements.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.1750 amid upbeat market mood
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1750 as the market mood improves and US yields retreat. The ISM Manufacturing PMI smashed estimates with 64.7 points, the highest since 1983. Investors are shrugging off Europe's covid concerns.
GBP/USD marches above 1.38 amid upbeat UK developments
GBP/USD has turned upward as the UK Manufacturing PMI beat estimates with 58.9 in the final read for March and as markets calm. US jobless claims disappoint with 719K while Britain's covid cases are falling.
XAU/USD bulls struggle to lift price above $1,720
XAU/USD is posting modest gains following Wednesday's upsurge. $1,725 aligns as a key resistance in the near-term. A daily close below $1,700 could attract sellers.
Crypto market turns bullish as ECB president divulges CBDC details
Bitcoin price is less than 5% away from reaching its all-time high at $61,788. Ethereum bulls show no signs of slowing down even after a 25% run-up in the last week. Ripple consolidates near the upper boundary of an ascending parallel channel.
XPeng announces record Q1 deliveries, NIO also delivers
XPeng announces record Q1 2021 deliveries on Thursday. XPeng shares jump sharply after release. NIO also releases record electric vehicle deliveries.