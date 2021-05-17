See FX weekly Commentary Watch GBP/JPY 154.30, GBP/JPY traded 154.28 then dropped 36 pips to 153.92.

See FX Commentary EUR/AUD 1.5654, last night traded 1.5655 then dropped 25 pips.

Its Asia trading and dead, known by AUD/EUR overnight range 0.6398 to 0.6387 or 11 pips. Normally trades 15 to 17 pip range. Explains why EUR/AUD always reverses in Asia trading. Its an easy trade if one understands.

Now EUR/AUD day trade for today. Known by prediction to dead AUD/EUR. Its very simple. Takes 60 seconds by calculator. Forget Premium, I'm platinum.

AUD/EUR Full range today = EUR/AUD 1.5723 to 1.5561 or 162 pips. AUD/EUR 33 pips predicts perfectly 162 EUR/AUD pips.

Break it down. Break it down.

From AUD/EUR 0.6393.

Below = 1.5632 to 1.5561 or 71 EUR/AUD pips from 16 AUD/EUR pips.

Above from 0.6393. Then 1.5654 to 1.5723 or 69 pips.

EUR/AUD top and bottom side then trades 71 pips up vs down or 142 total pips by AUD/EUR forecast.

AUD/USD 0.7762 trades above AUD/EUR 0.6393.

AUD/USD trades below AUD/JPY 0.8477 and above AUD/CHF 0.6999. Standard in the modern-day for AUD/USD to trade in between AUD/CHF and AUD/JPY. Same as GBP/USD 1.4103 to trade in between GBP/CHF 1.2716 and GBP/JPY 1.5402. Offers GBP/USD current bottom at 1.4059.

AUD/USD larger range trades 0.6999 to 0.8477 but this is range moves and ranges inform 0.7738 as a big level today.