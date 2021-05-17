See FX weekly Commentary Watch GBP/JPY 154.30, GBP/JPY traded 154.28 then dropped 36 pips to 153.92.
See FX Commentary EUR/AUD 1.5654, last night traded 1.5655 then dropped 25 pips.
Its Asia trading and dead, known by AUD/EUR overnight range 0.6398 to 0.6387 or 11 pips. Normally trades 15 to 17 pip range. Explains why EUR/AUD always reverses in Asia trading. Its an easy trade if one understands.
Now EUR/AUD day trade for today. Known by prediction to dead AUD/EUR. Its very simple. Takes 60 seconds by calculator. Forget Premium, I'm platinum.
AUD/EUR Full range today = EUR/AUD 1.5723 to 1.5561 or 162 pips. AUD/EUR 33 pips predicts perfectly 162 EUR/AUD pips.
Break it down. Break it down.
From AUD/EUR 0.6393.
Below = 1.5632 to 1.5561 or 71 EUR/AUD pips from 16 AUD/EUR pips.
Above from 0.6393. Then 1.5654 to 1.5723 or 69 pips.
EUR/AUD top and bottom side then trades 71 pips up vs down or 142 total pips by AUD/EUR forecast.
AUD/USD 0.7762 trades above AUD/EUR 0.6393.
AUD/USD trades below AUD/JPY 0.8477 and above AUD/CHF 0.6999. Standard in the modern-day for AUD/USD to trade in between AUD/CHF and AUD/JPY. Same as GBP/USD 1.4103 to trade in between GBP/CHF 1.2716 and GBP/JPY 1.5402. Offers GBP/USD current bottom at 1.4059.
AUD/USD larger range trades 0.6999 to 0.8477 but this is range moves and ranges inform 0.7738 as a big level today.
Trading currencies and other financial instruments carries a degree of loss and possible loss of entire investments. Please managed your own risks, stop loss, and margins requirements.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers above 1.21 as US Treasury yields ease
EUR/USD is trading below 1.2150 but off the lows, as US Treasury yields retreat and weigh on the dollar. Earlier, the safe-haven greenback benefited from flows after China reported disappointing data. Fed officials are set to speak later in the day.
GBP/USD trades around 1.41 as the UK eases restrictions
GBP/USD is trading around 1.41, off the lows as the dollar edges lower with US Treasury yields. The UK is extending its reopening on Monday with additional activities and international travel expanded. Britain proposes food checks in the Irish Sea as leftovers from Brexit remain.
GBP/USD trades around 1.41 as the UK eases restrictions
GBP/USD is trading around 1.41, off the lows as the dollar edges lower with US Treasury yields. The UK is extending its reopening on Monday with additional activities and international travel expanded. Britain proposes food checks in the Irish Sea as leftovers from Brexit remain.
Dogecoin Price remains on track to hit new all-time highs at $1
Dogecoin price shows resilience as it treads the demand zone extending from $0.489 to $0.522. The 100 four-hour SMA at $0.504 coincides with this range and adds credence to a potential bounce. Clearing the $0.569 resistance will allow DOGE to skyrocket 75% to $1.
Week Ahead on Wall Street: Don’t fight the Fed continues to be the narrative as data disappoints
Equity indices look set to close the week in positive mode despite poor retail sales data. Meme retail stocks roar back as Bitcoin struggles to hold 50,000. Big tech also sees flows as equity inflows continue for the 14th week.