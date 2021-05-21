AUD/EUR traded its normal 17 pips in Asia trade from 0.6350 to 0.6333. At 0.6333, EUR/AUD traded highs at 1.5790 and lows at 1.5748 from AUD/EUR 0.6350.

AUD/EUR informs today, EUR/AUD will trade from 1.5698 to 1.5857 or 159 total pips. Actual EUR/AUD will trade 79 pips on the breakdown.

This means longs and short are located at 1.5777. This matches longs and shorts to AUD/USD at 0.7753. For AUD/USD longs are located at 0.7713 and 0.7723 to target 0.7740. Then Long above 0.7753 to target 0.7788 and 0.7793. Then short 0.7788 and 0.7793 to target 0.7758.

The overall potential is 17 pips, 38 pips, and 30 pips for 3 trades before 10:00 am.

AUD/USD longs at 0.7713 and 0.7723 coincides to EUR/AUD longs above 1.5777 to target 1.5836 and 1.5826. Then reverse short to target 1.5786. Shorts at 1.5777 targets 1.5716 and 1.5698. Then long 1.5698 and 1.5716 to target 1.5758.

The overall potential is 49 pips, 40 pips, 61 pips and 42 pips.

EUR/AUD overbought begins over 1.5806 and AUD/USD oversold at 0.7738.

AUD/USD overall vital points to range is located at 0.7706 to 0.7838. While EUR/AUD targets much lower on breaks at 1.5677 and 1.5654. GBP/AUD was the overall winner this week to trade 226 pips from 1.8098 to 1.8326.

Deeply overbought EUR/USD vital points as follows: 1.2077, 1.2132, 1.2187, 1.2255, 1.2324, 1.2461, 1.2550 and 1.2599.