AUD/EUR traded its normal 17 pips in Asia trade from 0.6350 to 0.6333. At 0.6333, EUR/AUD traded highs at 1.5790 and lows at 1.5748 from AUD/EUR 0.6350.
AUD/EUR informs today, EUR/AUD will trade from 1.5698 to 1.5857 or 159 total pips. Actual EUR/AUD will trade 79 pips on the breakdown.
This means longs and short are located at 1.5777. This matches longs and shorts to AUD/USD at 0.7753. For AUD/USD longs are located at 0.7713 and 0.7723 to target 0.7740. Then Long above 0.7753 to target 0.7788 and 0.7793. Then short 0.7788 and 0.7793 to target 0.7758.
The overall potential is 17 pips, 38 pips, and 30 pips for 3 trades before 10:00 am.
AUD/USD longs at 0.7713 and 0.7723 coincides to EUR/AUD longs above 1.5777 to target 1.5836 and 1.5826. Then reverse short to target 1.5786. Shorts at 1.5777 targets 1.5716 and 1.5698. Then long 1.5698 and 1.5716 to target 1.5758.
The overall potential is 49 pips, 40 pips, 61 pips and 42 pips.
EUR/AUD overbought begins over 1.5806 and AUD/USD oversold at 0.7738.
AUD/USD overall vital points to range is located at 0.7706 to 0.7838. While EUR/AUD targets much lower on breaks at 1.5677 and 1.5654. GBP/AUD was the overall winner this week to trade 226 pips from 1.8098 to 1.8326.
Deeply overbought EUR/USD vital points as follows: 1.2077, 1.2132, 1.2187, 1.2255, 1.2324, 1.2461, 1.2550 and 1.2599.
Trading currencies and other financial instruments carries a degree of loss and possible loss of entire investments. Please managed your own risks, stop loss, and margins requirements.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.22 after upbeat eurozone PMIs
EUR/USD is trading above 1.22, holding onto its gains related to the dollar's retreat. Eurozone PMIs broadly beat estimates, supporting the common currency. A speech from ECB President Lagarde and US figures are eyed.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.42 after strong UK Retail Sales
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.42, benefiting from upbeat UK Retail Sales. The US dollar remains pressured despite the mixed market mood. Concerns over Brexit deadlock, UK reopening risks could cap the upside in the pound. UK PMIs came out mixed.
Gold: Defending this key support is critical for bulls, as $1900 beckons
Gold trims intraday losses following its U-turn from $1,870.44, down 0.05% around $1,876.30 by the press time of pre-European session trading. Gold buyers seem to recollect Thursday’s upbeat sentiment ahead of the key data after a light calendar and dead news feed during Asia.
Shiba Inu remains indecisive, trapped between significant barriers
SHIB price recovery, unlike most altcoin, has been slow, signaling a weak buying pressure. Even as Shiba Inu tries to head higher, it will face a wide area of support flipped to resistance after the recent flash crash on Wednesday.
Will Friday data disappoint FX traders?
Friday will be a busy day for forex traders with PMIs and retail sales reports scheduled for release from all corners of the world. Currencies are trading strongly ahead of these reports with investors looking forward to good data.