As we noted in our previous review, today the attention of market participants will be focused on the publication at 12:15 (GMT) of the ECB's decision on rates. It is expected that following the results of this meeting, the key interest rate and the ECB deposit rate for commercial banks will be increased by 0.25% (to 4.00% and 3.50%, respectively).
On the eve of this event, the euro is strengthening in the foreign exchange market, while the EUR/AUD pair is declining on the contrary.
Here, in our opinion, the difference in the expectations of market participants regarding the near-term prospects of the monetary policy of the ECB and the RBA comes to the fore. If the leaders of the RBA earlier this month raised the interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.10% and noted in an accompanying statement that inflation remains at an unacceptably high level, which does not exclude the possibility of further interest rate increases, then the ECB leadership may signal unexpectedly regarding the near-term prospects of the bank's monetary policy, as they believe some economists.
Many economists believe that the expected ECB rate hike has already been taken into account in prices and is unlikely to give the euro a strong bullish impulse. In order to develop any significant growth of the euro, ECB leaders should take a clearly hawkish position on the bank's monetary policy with the prospect of a key rate increase to 4.0% and above.
As for the EUR/AUD pair, from a technical point of view, despite a significant decline since the beginning of last month, it remains in the zone of medium- and long-term bull markets. In the last few trading days, the price fluctuates in the range between two levels: of resistance 1.5945 and support 1.5835, which, in themselves, are key in determining the further dynamics of the pair.
A breakdown of the key medium-term support level of 1.5835 may provoke a further decline to the key long-term support level 1.5680, and a breakdown of the strategic support level 1.5500 will return EUR/AUD to the global bear market zone.
In an alternative scenario, EUR/AUD will break through the important resistance level 1.5945 and after breaking the short-term resistance level of 1.6021 will continue to rise to the resistance level 1.6200. In turn, its breakdown will mark a return into the ascending channel on the weekly chart and the revival of the long-term bullish dynamics of the pair.
Support levels: 1.5900, 1.5835, 1.5800, 1.5770, 1.5700, 1.5680, 1.5500.
Resistance levels: 1.5945, 1.6000, 1.6021, 1.6200, 1.6510, 1.6770.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
ECB hikes rates by 25 bps, revises up inflation projections – LIVE
The European Central Bank (ECB) raised key rates by 25 bps in June, as widely expected. The central bank revised up its inflation projections, driving EUR/USD modestly higher. President Christine Lagarde's comments on the rate outlook are awaited.
GBP/USD keeps range above 1.2650, US data eyed
GBP/USD is keeping its range above 1.2650 in the European trading hours. The pair is heading back toward 1.2699, the highest level since late April 2022. The US Dollar pulls back amid profit-taking after the hawkish Fed pause-inspired rally. US data eyed.
Gold retakes $1,930 after ECB rate hike
Gold price is recovering from monthly lows, looking for a sustained move above $1,930 after the expected 25 bps ECB rate hike. The precious metal awaits the US economic data for further trading impetus after the Fed's hawkish pause.
Coinbase CLO challenges SEC’s congressional action on DEXes registration
Coinbase Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal has challenged the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) proposal to have decentralized exchanges (DEXs) register with the regulator like any other exchange.
MULN craters 33% in just 24 hours
Another day, another sell-off for Mullen Automotive (MULN). CEO David Michery and company continue to dilute the burgeoning electric vehicle (EV) upstart at a record pace, which is causing the MULN share price to dwindle.