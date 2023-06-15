Share:

As we noted in our previous review, today the attention of market participants will be focused on the publication at 12:15 (GMT) of the ECB's decision on rates. It is expected that following the results of this meeting, the key interest rate and the ECB deposit rate for commercial banks will be increased by 0.25% (to 4.00% and 3.50%, respectively).

On the eve of this event, the euro is strengthening in the foreign exchange market, while the EUR/AUD pair is declining on the contrary.

Here, in our opinion, the difference in the expectations of market participants regarding the near-term prospects of the monetary policy of the ECB and the RBA comes to the fore. If the leaders of the RBA earlier this month raised the interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.10% and noted in an accompanying statement that inflation remains at an unacceptably high level, which does not exclude the possibility of further interest rate increases, then the ECB leadership may signal unexpectedly regarding the near-term prospects of the bank's monetary policy, as they believe some economists.

Many economists believe that the expected ECB rate hike has already been taken into account in prices and is unlikely to give the euro a strong bullish impulse. In order to develop any significant growth of the euro, ECB leaders should take a clearly hawkish position on the bank's monetary policy with the prospect of a key rate increase to 4.0% and above.

As for the EUR/AUD pair, from a technical point of view, despite a significant decline since the beginning of last month, it remains in the zone of medium- and long-term bull markets. In the last few trading days, the price fluctuates in the range between two levels: of resistance 1.5945 and support 1.5835, which, in themselves, are key in determining the further dynamics of the pair.

A breakdown of the key medium-term support level of 1.5835 may provoke a further decline to the key long-term support level 1.5680, and a breakdown of the strategic support level 1.5500 will return EUR/AUD to the global bear market zone.

In an alternative scenario, EUR/AUD will break through the important resistance level 1.5945 and after breaking the short-term resistance level of 1.6021 will continue to rise to the resistance level 1.6200. In turn, its breakdown will mark a return into the ascending channel on the weekly chart and the revival of the long-term bullish dynamics of the pair.

Support levels: 1.5900, 1.5835, 1.5800, 1.5770, 1.5700, 1.5680, 1.5500.

Resistance levels: 1.5945, 1.6000, 1.6021, 1.6200, 1.6510, 1.6770.