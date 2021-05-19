The divide between EUR/USD as Non-USD Vs USD to USD/CAD and USD/CHF grows to a greater overbought Vs oversold condition. The overall problem is exchange rate levels to cross pairs. NZD/USD remained neutral this week to trade 89 pips while overbought GBP/NZD and oversold EUR/NZD both rose 265 and 235 pips.
AUD/USD remained neutral to trade 80 pips while overbought GBP/AUD traded 198 pips higher and EUR/AUD traded higher by 173 pips.
USD/CAD was the winner in the USD side to cross below EUR/USD at 1.2134 to trade 118 pips lower. As written, USD/JPY began the week slightly overbought and traded 66 pips. USD/JPY at 66 pips lacked a pattern or channel to break. USD/CHF traded 74 pips while GBP/CHF barely rose 100 pips.
AUD/EUR informs EUR/AUD trades a range from 1.5799 to 1.5637. The break higher at 1.5654 traded to highs at 1.5772 and the day trade target achieved at 1.5723 from 1.5654.
EUR/AUD at 1.5799 places EUR/AUD at neutral. EUR/AUD at 1.5799 factors to AUD/USD below 0.7790 to target 0.7746 then 0.7735 and oversold. Most vital to AUD/USD is EUR/AUD as GBP/AUD remains in deep problem status.
For USD pairs USD/CAD and USD/CHF the only trade choice remains long while USD/JPY requires longs from 108.43 and 108.46 to target 109.27. Not much to USD/JPY as USD/CAD and USD/CHF are better trades. Deeply overbought EUR/USD and GBP/USD are short candidates to target 1.2126 and GBP/USD 1.4091.
Trading currencies and other financial instruments carries a degree of loss and possible loss of entire investments. Please managed your own risks, stop loss, and margins requirements.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from double-top as the dollar pares losses
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.22, off the double top around 1.2250 as the dollar gains some ground with US Treasury yields. Eurozone CPI came out at 1.6% as expected. The focus shifts to the FOMC Meeting Minutes due out later on.
GBP/USD battles 1.4200 amid upbeat UK CPI, ahead of FOMC minutes
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.4200 after the UK CPI beat estimates with 1.5% YoY in April. The cable jumped to three-month highs of 1.4220 on Tuesday, as broad US dollar weakness joined upbeat UK jobs report and BOE comments. FOMC minutes next in focus.
Bitcoin price plummets below $40,000 while Ethereum price loses $3,000 as support
Bitcoin price slips below $40,000 as it dropped roughly 40% from its all-time high at $64,895. This nosedive has pushed BTC below the 200-day SMA at $39,818, which is a bearish sign from a macro perspective.
XAU/USD consolidates near multi-month tops, FOMC minutes awaited
Gold’s price tends to rise when the real yields of US government bonds fall and vice versa. In the view of economists at Capital Economics, the real yields of long-dated Treasuries are set to rise, subsequently, XAU/USD should retreat during the remainder of this year.
April FOMC Minutes Preview: Can there be one monetary policy for inflation and jobs?
The Federal Reserve has two official responsibilities, full employment and price stability. Neither was headed in the right direction in April. Nonfarm Payrolls added just 266,000 jobs last month despite widespread expectations for a million or more and 770,000 new hires in March.