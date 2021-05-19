The divide between EUR/USD as Non-USD Vs USD to USD/CAD and USD/CHF grows to a greater overbought Vs oversold condition. The overall problem is exchange rate levels to cross pairs. NZD/USD remained neutral this week to trade 89 pips while overbought GBP/NZD and oversold EUR/NZD both rose 265 and 235 pips.

AUD/USD remained neutral to trade 80 pips while overbought GBP/AUD traded 198 pips higher and EUR/AUD traded higher by 173 pips.

USD/CAD was the winner in the USD side to cross below EUR/USD at 1.2134 to trade 118 pips lower. As written, USD/JPY began the week slightly overbought and traded 66 pips. USD/JPY at 66 pips lacked a pattern or channel to break. USD/CHF traded 74 pips while GBP/CHF barely rose 100 pips.

AUD/EUR informs EUR/AUD trades a range from 1.5799 to 1.5637. The break higher at 1.5654 traded to highs at 1.5772 and the day trade target achieved at 1.5723 from 1.5654.

EUR/AUD at 1.5799 places EUR/AUD at neutral. EUR/AUD at 1.5799 factors to AUD/USD below 0.7790 to target 0.7746 then 0.7735 and oversold. Most vital to AUD/USD is EUR/AUD as GBP/AUD remains in deep problem status.

For USD pairs USD/CAD and USD/CHF the only trade choice remains long while USD/JPY requires longs from 108.43 and 108.46 to target 109.27. Not much to USD/JPY as USD/CAD and USD/CHF are better trades. Deeply overbought EUR/USD and GBP/USD are short candidates to target 1.2126 and GBP/USD 1.4091.