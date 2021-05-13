If we look at the daily chart of EURAUD, we can see that there has been a recent bullish Kumo breakout. Future Kumo is also bullish. Tenkan Sen has crossed Kijun Sen to form a bullish cross within the Kumo, and the Chikou Span has just broken free of the price. All indications of higher prices to come.

