EUR/AUD as written yesterday to highs at 1.5799 achieved 1.5788 at the same time AUD/USD would trade 0.7746 then 0.7735. AUD/USD traded below 0.7790 to 0.7731 then bounced while EUR/AUD dropped.
Longs for USD/JPY at 108.43 and 108.46 to target 109.27 bounced from 108.56 to complete target at 109.27 for 71 pips. The target was known yesterday morning while the Fed offered assistance. Fed or no Fed, 109.27 had to trade by no other choice.
Every last detail to every trade is known in advance before any clicks and the result after 17 years of trading is entries and targets achieve success. It's just another day at the office as entries and targets became routine.
In the trifecta trade to EUR/AUD, AUD/EUR, and AUD/USD, divergence exists as in many currency pairs due to nonuniformity to current prices. AUD/USD trades above its vital point at 0.7706 while AUD/EUR trades below 0.6386 or EUR/AUD 1.5659. EUR/AUD trades above 1.5662.
AUD/USD above 0.7706 and AUD/EUR below EUR/AUD 1.5659 creates problems for AUD/USD as AUD/USD is forced to trade rangebound until the EUR/AUD and AUD/EUR resolution at 1.5659 and 1.5662 is resolved. AUD/USD's power and strength for significant longs and shorts is found when it is equally matched to AUD/EUR as its most vital cross pair.
AUD/USD will trade higher if AUD/EUR trades above 1.5659 and EUR/AUD trades below 1.5662. If EUR/AUD remains above 1.5662 then AUD/USD will trade lower to not only break 0.7706 but AUD/USD will again marry its most important counterpart in AUD/EUR. AUD/USD shorts will gain power to trade significantly lower and divergence will resolve.
AUD/EUR today informs EUR/AUD will trade 1.5807 to 1.5644 and a challenge to 1.5662. EUR/AUD neutrality today is located at 1.5795 and 4 pips lower from yesterday's 1.5799. EUR/AUD shorts at 1.5801 and 1.5795 targets 1.5729 then 1.5695 while AUD/USD targets highs at 0.7792 then short to 0.7739 then 0.7728.
Trading currencies and other financial instruments carries a degree of loss and possible loss of entire investments. Please managed your own risks, stop loss, and margins requirements.
