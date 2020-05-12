The recovery so clearly visible in many stock indices faces substantial threats when looking at the intermarket divergence signature emerging these days.



A comparative study (above) reflects the increasing relative strength of the NASDAQ100 -flush with technology stocks- compared to the S&P500 -which tends to reflect institutional investment- kicking sand in the Dow Jones' face, -representing international big money- which like the S&P was unable to surpass the April 30th highs so far.

On similar lines, the AUD-index also stalled ahead of a decisive polarity change zone, one which has been support in Sep and is now offering resistance. A new collapse in the stocks' upward trajectory would knock the AUD cleanly from its perch.



In a similar indexed form, the EUR seems to be reacting to a floor with a series of positive daily candles. If it finds the legs to head above the next chart resistance, chances are for a recapture of the april highs.



The technical picture herewith presented augurs the establishment of a firm floor on the EURAUD chart and the opportunity to score a reversal of multiple degrees.

