Consistent to EUR/NZD to compressed ranges due to MA's surrounding current prices, EUR/AUD also remains stuck inside a 200 pip range.

The EUR/AUD story is the exact replica of EUR/NZD as the price path is clear.

EUR/AUD higher must break 1.5640, 1.5651 and 1.5654 to target a wider 289 pip trade range from 1.5654 to 1.5943. Vital to the break higher is 1.5654.

Below supports are located at 1.5420 and 1.5412. Below targets 1.5256 and 1.4993.

Current trade range 1.5420 to 1.5640.

AUD/USD big break for higher is located at 0.7830 and a trade range from 0.7830 to 0.7673 or 157 pips. Overall EUR/AUD ranges 289 pips and AUD/USD 157 pips.

Trade strategy is range trades from long 1.5400's to short 1.5600's until averages open wider and trade conditions improve.