Consistent to EUR/NZD to compressed ranges due to MA's surrounding current prices, EUR/AUD also remains stuck inside a 200 pip range.
The EUR/AUD story is the exact replica of EUR/NZD as the price path is clear.
EUR/AUD higher must break 1.5640, 1.5651 and 1.5654 to target a wider 289 pip trade range from 1.5654 to 1.5943. Vital to the break higher is 1.5654.
Below supports are located at 1.5420 and 1.5412. Below targets 1.5256 and 1.4993.
Current trade range 1.5420 to 1.5640.
AUD/USD big break for higher is located at 0.7830 and a trade range from 0.7830 to 0.7673 or 157 pips. Overall EUR/AUD ranges 289 pips and AUD/USD 157 pips.
Trade strategy is range trades from long 1.5400's to short 1.5600's until averages open wider and trade conditions improve.
Trading currencies and other financial instruments carries a degree of loss and possible loss of entire investments. Please managed your own risks, stop loss, and margins requirements.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances as upbeat US GDP fuels risk appetite
EUR/USD trades near its recent monthly high at 1.2149 following the release of better-than-expected US growth data. The first quarter GDP printed at 6.4%, beating the expected 6.1%. Dollar eases on risk appetite.
GBP/USD resumes advance, aims for 1.4000
GBP/USD rose sharply after the FOMC decision, retaining its gains as US GDP figures spur demand for high-yielding assets. The GBP took a breather after getting a final OK from the EU over Brexit.
GBP/USD resumes advance, aims for 1.4000
GBP/USD rose sharply after the FOMC decision, retaining its gains as US GDP figures spur demand for high-yielding assets. The GBP took a breather after getting a final OK from the EU over Brexit.
XAU/USD remains depressed below $1,780 level ahead of US GDP
Gold struggled to capitalize on its early move up, instead witnessed a turnaround from one-week tops A fresh leg up in the US bond yields, the risk-on mood both contributed to the intraday selling bias. Mixed oscillators warrant caution for aggressive traders ahead of the Advance US Q1 GDP report.
Cardano eyes 13% drop before heading to swing highs
Cardano price shows a slowdown around a crucial supply barrier that ranges from $1.33 to $1.26. A 13% retracement to $1.14 would allow the buyers to purchase ADA at a discount for the next leg up.