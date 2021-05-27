EUR/USD

The Euro pulled back modestly after a sudden US Dollar surge possibly due to month-end rebalancing, but the 50-period SMA still provides support on the 4H chart. The RSI indicator also shifted from bearish to bullish which suggests upside momentum will continue for EURUSD with 1.2240 and 1.2280 as next resistance levels.

Support: 1.2170 / 1.2070.

Resistance: 1.2240 / 1.2280.

GBP/USD

The Pound hit our target at 1.4110 after dropping below the 50-period SMA as month-end rebalancing triggered a sudden US Dollar surge. However, it seems that the downside for GBPUSD is still so far cushioned. Moreover, the RSI is looking slightly bullish signaling a move higher from here. A bearish breakout below 1.4110, however, will confirm a trend reversal on the 4H with the 200-period SMA as nearest support ahead of US jobless claims, due to be released later today.

Support: 1.4110 / 1.40.

Resistance: 1.4170 / 1.4210.