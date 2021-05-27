EUR/USD
The Euro pulled back modestly after a sudden US Dollar surge possibly due to month-end rebalancing, but the 50-period SMA still provides support on the 4H chart. The RSI indicator also shifted from bearish to bullish which suggests upside momentum will continue for EURUSD with 1.2240 and 1.2280 as next resistance levels.
Support: 1.2170 / 1.2070.
Resistance: 1.2240 / 1.2280.
GBP/USD
The Pound hit our target at 1.4110 after dropping below the 50-period SMA as month-end rebalancing triggered a sudden US Dollar surge. However, it seems that the downside for GBPUSD is still so far cushioned. Moreover, the RSI is looking slightly bullish signaling a move higher from here. A bearish breakout below 1.4110, however, will confirm a trend reversal on the 4H with the 200-period SMA as nearest support ahead of US jobless claims, due to be released later today.
Support: 1.4110 / 1.40.
Resistance: 1.4170 / 1.4210.
This information is only for educational purposes and is not an investment recommendation. The information here has been created by SquaredFinancial. All examples and analysis used herein are of the personal opinions of SquaredFinancial. All examples and analysis are intended for these purposes and should not be considered as specific investment advice. The risk of loss in trading securities, options, futures, and forex can be substantial. Customers must consider all relevant risk factors including their own personal financial situation before trading.
