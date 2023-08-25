EUR: Pessimism reigns
The recent release of flash PMIs for August had a notable impact on the markets. The euro, as measured by the ECB's trade-weighted index, experienced a decline of approximately 0.5%. Additionally, the EUR/USD swap differential for the two-year period widened significantly by 10 basis points during the day. This brought the differential to around 145 basis points in favor of the dollar, reaching levels not seen since March. This shift indicates a clear negative trend for the EUR/USD pair.
The EUR/USD pair's test of the 200-day moving average at 1.0800 yesterday appeared to be well-founded. If it weren't for the revisions in US payroll data, the EUR/USD pair would likely be trading much closer to 1.0800 during the current European morning.
Although there has been limited communication from ECB speakers recently (with President Christine Lagarde scheduled to speak late tomorrow), market confidence in the central bank's ability to execute another rate hike before the decline in eurozone economic activity concludes the tightening cycle is diminishing rapidly. This situation is hindering the argument for the EUR/USD pair to swiftly return above 1.10.
In the immediate future, the expected range for EUR/USD seems to be between 1.0800 and 1.0700. Despite a slightly improved risk sentiment today, it's unlikely that investors will aggressively drive the EUR/USD pair much higher. Unless there is a significant and sudden increase in US initial jobless claims, the EUR/USD pair could very well drift back towards the 1.0800 level.
GBP: Short term rates remain the key driver
Yesterday's movements in the EUR/GBP exchange rate conveyed significant information. Initially, EUR/GBP experienced a brief drop below 0.8500 due to the release of disappointing eurozone PMI data. However, the currency pair quickly rebounded to 0.8565 following the release of weak UK services PMI data. The lacklustre economic data from the UK caused a notable decline of 15 basis points in the expectations for the Bank of England's (BoE) tightening cycle. Despite this, we maintain our view that the BoE is unlikely to fulfill the 60 basis points of tightening that the market currently anticipates. As a result, we believe that EUR/GBP has the potential to return to the 0.87 range later in the year.
I anticipate that EUR/GBP will continue to trade within the range of 0.8500 to 0.8550.
This content may have been written by a third party. ACY makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied by any third-party. This content is information only, and does not constitute financial, investment or other advice on which you can rely.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays pressured below 1.0800 ahead of German IFO
EUR/USD is trading under pressure below 1.0800 on Friday’s European morning. The US Dollar attracts safe-haven flows, as investors turn cautious ahead of the speeches from Fed Chair Powell and ECB President Lagarde at the Jackson Hole Symposium. German IFO coming up next.
GBP/USD drops toward 1.2550, Powell eyed
GBP/USD is losing ground toward 1.2550 in the European morning. The pair respects the broad US Dollar strength ahead of the central bankers’ showdown at the annual Jackson Hole Symposium. Reduced bets for a 6% BoE peak rate also add to the weight on Cable.
Gold positions for Jackson Hole speeches above $1,900 support
Gold Price reverses from a fortnightly high while consolidating the first weekly gains, so far, ahead of the top-tier central bankers’ speeches at the Jackson Hole Symposium. In doing so, the bright metal bears the burden of the recently firmer US Treasury bond yields and the USD.
Breaking: Coinbase BASE-based Magnet Finance rugpulls users for $5.67 million
Magnate Finance refers to itself as a novel lending protocol on Coinbase’s BASE chain. The protocol amassed $5.67 million in crypto assets locked on its platform since its launch on August 4, according to DeFiLlama.
Market jitters ahead of Jackson Hole
The main event today will be the US Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium where Powell will deliver his speech 16:05 CET. This is an opportunity the chairman has previously used to correct market views, for example last year. ECB president Lagarde will speak at 21:00 CET.