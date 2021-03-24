Market movers today
March flash PMIs are released today for the euro area, UK, and the US and will give a glimpse of how the global economy has fared at the end of Q1. European data will likely continue to portray a picture of a two-speed economy with manufacturing in the lead and decelerating services activity, while US PMIs will probably remain elevated. US durable goods orders for February are also on the agenda.
German Finance Minister Scholz will present a draft 2022 spending plan and it is rumoured that he will also propose suspending the debt brake for a third year in row.
Note that on Friday March 26 at 13.00 CET we will host a webinar where we discuss the outlook for FX, equity, credit and bond markets in light of the spike in US yields.
The 60 second overview
Fed & vaccines: US Treasury yields retreated for a second day after a two-year auction saw solid demand and Fed chair Powell continued to downplay the risk of inflation during his appearance at the House committee. While the US recovery is on track, the slow vaccine roll-out continues to hamper the growth prospects in Europe. In response to its recent vaccine supply spat with the UK, the European Commission will today unveil tougher export rules for vaccines produced in the EU, that could lead to increased supply disruptions for the rest of the world.
Equities: Equites fell yesterday with the majority of the decline happening in the last hours of the US trading session. Massive rotation taking place again as defensives outperformed cyclicals, reopening plays under scrutiny while stay-at-home stocks outperforming and small caps in a big move lower. Lower bond yields and some concerns on vaccines and infections the main drivers behind the moves. This morning we see renewed pressure on Asian equities and once again, major autos are down amid concerns about chip shortages. European futures are lower while US futures are mostly flat with tech/growth stocks outperforming.
FI: Global bond yields continue to decline and the curves flatten from the long end of the curve. 10Y US Treasuries declined some 7bp yesterday as both Fed Chairman Powell and US Treasury secretary Yellen downplayed the risk of inflation. Furthermore, there was solid demand at the 2Y Treasury bond auction yesterday. In Europe, yields also fell and the 5Y German government bond yield is now close to -70bp. The Bund ASW-spread widened 1bp to 37bp. Hence, the increase in the QE is supportive for both spreads and outright levels.
FX: The combination of a rising USD, risk-off and lower commodity prices has weighed on NOK with EUR/NOK now back in the 10.20s. Broad dollar is strengthening and with it, we continue to see EUR/USD drifting lower (we forecast 1.15 in 12M).
Credit: While HY bonds remained under pressure yesterday, widening 2bp, IG bonds were unchanged. CDS indices saw only minor moves, with Xover closing in 271bp (marginally tighter) and Main in 54bp (-½bp).
Nordic macro and markets
DO issues SEK 1.5bn SGB1059 (2026) and SEK 3.5bn SGB1062 (2031). Riksbank publishes report Account of Monetary Policy in 2020 at 09.30 CET.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.18 ahead of US data, EU Summit
EUR/USD is trading above 1.18 ahead of US jobless claims and GDP figures. Details of President Biden's infrastructure plans are eyed. EU leaders convene virtually to discuss rising covid infections and Europe's vaccine issues. Talks with the UK continue.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.37 amid EU-UK vaccine truce
GBP/USD is trading around 1.37, marginally higher as the dollar takes a breather. The EU and the UK said they are working on a win-win accord on vaccine distribution and investors await a full agreement.
Dogecoin prepares for 35% bounce from crucial level
Dogecoin price hints at a bounce from the lower boundary of an ascending parallel channel. Tom DeMark Sequential indicator suggests a reversal of downtrend is on its way. A bearish scenario might evolve if DOGE moves below a critical support level at $0.049.
XAU/USD extends the rangebound price moves around $1730 area
A combination of diverging forces failed to provide any meaningful impetus to gold. The range-bound price action constitutes the formation of a bearish rectangle pattern. Neutral oscillators warrant caution before positioning for any firm near-term direction.
The February Grab-Bag Preview: Personal Income, Spending, Core PCE Prices and GDP
The expected crash of Personal Income in February as the stimulus stipend of January is withdrawn will be remembered as just a statistical oddity if the new pandemic payment and restored hiring return the US economy to health.