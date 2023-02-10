Politics
This year, the EU celebrates the 30th anniversary of its Single Market – one of the major achievements of European integration, and one of its key drivers. Established on 1 January 1993, the European Single Market allows goods, services, people and capital to move around the EU freely, making life easier for people and opening up new opportunities for businesses.
British and EU negotiators are reportedly close to striking a deal on a post-Brexit settlement in Northern Ireland. The parties are trying to create a mechanism that would make it possible to distinguish between goods that travel only between Northern Ireland and Britain and those destined for European Union countries. The problematic status of Northern Ireland arose after the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union and has complicated mutual economic and political relations over the past two years.
France was paralyzed at the end of January by a general strike involving 1.3 million people. The strike affected electricity production, cancelled classes at some schools and halted public transport. People across the country are protesting against the pension reform proposal. Among other things, the government wants to gradually move the retirement age by two years to 64.
In the fourth quarter of 2022, seasonally adjusted GDP remained stable in the EU, compared with the previous quarter. In the third quarter of 2022, GDP had grown by 0.3% in the EU. According to a first estimation of annual growth for 2022, based on seasonally and calendar adjusted quarterly data, GDP increased by 3.6% in the EU. Among the Member States for which data are available for the fourth quarter of 2022, Ireland (+3.5%) recorded the highest increase compared to the previous quarter, followed by Latvia (+0.3%). The highest declines were recorded in Lithuania (-1.7%) as well as in Austria (-0.7%). The year-on-year growth rates were positive for all countries except for Sweden (-0.6%) and Lithuania (-0.4%).
Government debt went down from 86.4% to 85.1% of GDP in the EU. The highest ratios of government debt to GDP at the end of the third quarter of 2022 were recorded in Greece (178.2%),
Italy (147.3%) and Portugal (120.1%), and the lowest in Estonia (15.8%), Bulgaria (23.1%) and Luxembourg (24.6%).
In the EU, household real consumption per capita increased by 0.7% in the third quarter of 2022, after an increase of 0.4% in the previous quarter. At the same time, household real income per capita increased by 0.1% in the third quarter of 2022, after a decrease of 1.1% in the second quarter of 2022. Among the Member States for which data are published, the household saving rate increased in four Member States, and decreased in eleven. The largest increases were observed in Austria (+9.1 pp), Poland (+2.5 pp) and Czechia (+2.1 pp), due to household gross disposable income growing at a faster rate than consumption. At the same time, Hungary and Portugal had the largest decreases (-9.2 pp, -3.9 pp respectively).
In the third quarter of 2022, house prices, as measured by the House Price Index, rose by 7.4% in the EU compared with the same quarter of the previous year. In the second quarter of 2022, house prices rose by 9.2% and 9.8% in the EU. Among the Member States for which data are available, fifteen showed an annual increase in house prices in the third quarter of 2022 of more than 10%. The highest increases were recorded in Estonia (+24.2%) and Hungary (+21.0%), while prices fell only in Denmark (-2.4%).
This document is intended as an additional information source, aimed towards our customers. It is based on the best resources available to the authors at press time. The information and data sources utilised are deemed reliable, however, Erste Bank Sparkassen (CR) and affiliates do not take any responsibility for accuracy nor completeness of the information contained herein. This document is neither an offer nor an invitation to buy or sell any securities.
