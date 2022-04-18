Notes/Observations

- Markets continue to assess impact of higher US interest rates and inflation concern.

Asia

- China Q1 GDP data beat expectations (Q/Q: 1.3% v 0.7%e; Y/Y: 4.8% v 4.2%e).

- China Mar Industrial Production beat consensus (YoY: 5.0% v 4.0%e).

- China Mar Retail Sales missed consensus (YoY: -3.5% v -3.0%e).

- China Vice Premier Liu He called for supply chain stability and financial support for logistics sector workers.

- China State Planner (NDRC) stated to stabilize coal prices and study the criteria for identifying illegal activities in the coal market and improve the relevant regulations targeting illegal activities.

- BOJ Gov Kuroda stated that the recent drop in JPY currency (Yen) had been 'very rapid'; Weak Yen was positive for the economy as a whole, rapid weakness did drive negative effects.

- Japan Fin Min Suzuki stated that could not say if weak Yen was positive or negative for the economy; Weak Yen could be bad if companies could not pass on costs and raised wages; Had no comment on possibility of FX intervention or FX levels; reiterated importance of FX stability.

- BOK Gov nominee Rhee reiterated inflationary pressure would likely remain high for a considerable period of time and stressed a focus on efforts for price stability.

Russia/Ukraine

- Ukraine President Zelenskiy stated that negotiations were at dead end because Ukraine would not trade our territory and our people.

- Ukraine Presidential Advisor Arestovich stated that the huge Russian offensive in Donbas might not even begin anymore, its start was delayed many times. If Russia launched a nuclear strike, the war was almost guaranteed to be transferred to the territory of Russia.

- US Defense officials said to believe Russia might launch a new offensive in Eastern Ukraine as soon as Apr 18th or early next week.

- EU Commission President Von der Leyen stated that a 6th package of sanctions against Russia to include oil sanctions and additional measures against Russian banking sector, in particular Sberbank.

Europe

- UK employers said to be offering annual pay settlements with avg increase of 2.8% [well below inflation rate]; private sector pay settlements averaged 3.2%.

- EU issued report accusing Marine Le Pen and three other former MEPs of misusing European Parliament funds.

Americas

- Mexico President ALMO failed to get 2/3 vote on non-reserved parts of power bill (Note: bill looked to restore state control of Mexico’s electricity sector).

Energy

- Russia President Putin spoke with Saudi Prince Mohammad bin Salman on Sat, Apr 16th. Discussed ways of enhancing bilateral relationships in all fields. Gave a positive assessment to their cooperation on OPEC+ group to stabilize the global oil market.

- Protesters said to have shut down Libya's state-owned El Feel oil field and Zueitina port.

- Italy PM Draghi stated that Europe could reduce its energy dependence on Russia quicker than previously estimated.

Speakers/Fixed income/FX/Commodities/Erratum

Equities

- EU Markets closed for Easter Monday holiday, S&P 500 Futures -0.5%].

Market Focal Points/Key Themes: Almost all European bourses closed for holiday; focus on start of IFM-World Bank meeting later in the day; earnings expected in the upcoming US session include Bank of New York Mellon, Bank of America and Synchrony Financial.

Equities

- Industrials: VOW3.DE: plants in Changchun, China have gradually resumed production from today, Apr 18th; Feasibility of its Shanghai plant resuming production is under evaluation.

Speakers

- Russia Central Bank (CBR) Gov Nabiullina stated that monetary tightening back in 2021 and diversification of FX reserves helped domestic economy to stay resilient amid sanctions.

- Hong Kong Govt confirmed that John Lee as the sole Chief Executive candidate.

- Japan Keidanren (business group) chief stated that sharp currency moves were undesirable. JPY currency weakness use to be good for economy but such observations is no longer just that simple.

- India Finance Ministry and RBI said to have discussed ways to help cool down the rise in bond yields

Currencies/Fixed income

- Focus remained on rising bond yields with the US 10-year higher by 3bps during the Asian session. Markets continued to assess impact of higher US interest rates and inflation concern.

- EUR/USD stayed below the 1.08 level during a quiet EU session.

- USD/JPY continued to hover near 20-year highs as yield differential remained the key catalyst. Dealers noted that the JPY currency (Yen) had weakened for the past 12 sessions and recently hit a 20-year low against the USD at 126.79.

- Dealers noted that China PBOC fluffed its lines last Friday and delivered a less-than-stellar 25bps Broad RRR cut.

Economic data

- (IN) India Mar Wholesale Prices (WPI) Y/Y: 14.6% v 13.3%e.

- (ES) Spain Feb Trade Balance: -€4.3B v -€6.5B prior.

Fixed income issuance

- None seen.

Looking ahead

- 06:00 (IL) Israel to sell bonds.

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:00 (BR) Brazil Apr FGV Inflation IGP-10 M/M: 2.3%e v 1.2% prior.

- 07:00 (IN) India announces details of upcoming bond sale (held on Fridays).

- 08:00 (TR) Turkey to sell Bonds.

- 08:00 (ES) Spain Debt Agency (Tesoro) size announcement on upcoming issuance.

- 08:30 (CL) Chile Central Bank Traders Survey.

- 10:00 (US) Apr NAHB Housing Market Index: 77e v 79 prior.

- 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 13-Week and 26-Week Bills.

- 12:00 (CO) Colombia Feb Economic Activity Index (Monthly GDP) Y/Y: 7.2%e v 7.8% prior.

- 16:00 (US) Weekly Crop Progress Report.

- 16:00 (US) Fed’s Bullard.

- 18:30 (NZ) New Zealand Mar Performance Services Index: No est v 48.6 prior.

- 21:30 (AU) RBA Apr Minutes.

- 23:00 (TH) Thailand Central Bank to sell THB50B in 3-month bills.

- 23:30 (JP) Japan to sell 6-Month Bills.