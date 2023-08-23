Share:

Notes/observations

- European flash PMI's shake market expectations for peak rates and recession, with previously resilient services PMI collapsing into contraction territory for Germany, Euro Zone and UK.

- UK PMIs missed across the board, pushing Bank of England peak rate expectations below 6.00%.

- Heavy attention on Nvidia earnings after the US close to indicate momentum of AI and chip sector, following last quarterly earnings which massively raised guidance and triggered tech rally.

- Awaiting result of Australia’s Woodside Energy Group strike vote/talks. EU Nat Gas has pulled back slightly in morning session.

- For events, 2nd day of BRICS summit in Johannesburg with Jackson Hole Symposium starting tomorrow, Thurs Aug 24th.

- Asia closed mixed with Shanghai Composite under-performing at -1.3%. EU indices are +0.5-1.3%. US futures are +0.4-0.7%. Gold +0.4%, DXY +0.2%; Commodity: Brent -0.6%, WTI -0.6%, TTF -1.7%; Crypto: BTC -0.1%, ETH -1.3%.

Asia

- Australia Aug Preliminary PMI Manufacturing registered its 6th straight contraction (49.4 v 49.6 prior).

- Japan Aug Preliminary PMI Manufacturing registered its 3rd straight contraction (49.7 v 49.6 prior).

- New Zealand Q2 Retail Sales Q/Q: -1.0% v -0.4%e (**Note: data consistent with an economy in recession).

- PBOC responded to online rumor and stressed that talk of banks permanently freezing some savings accounts from Aug were false.

- National Security adviser Sullivan stated that China needed to be more transparent on its economy so the rest of the world could make sound economic decisions (**Reminder: US Commerce Sec Raimondo reportedly expected to visit China on Aug 27-30th).

- US State Dept: US to impose visa restrictions on Chinese officials to address forced assimilation of Tibetan children in state run boarding schools.

- US chip trade group warned that HUAWEI is building a secret network for chips in China, with $30B of China gov't backing, in order to evade US sanctions.

Europe

- UK Govt transferred £14.3B in July to Bank of England (BoE) to cover shortfall in bond losses (record amount).

- Spain's King Felipe nominated conservative People's Party (PP) leader Feijoo to seek investiture as PM in a parliamentary vote.

- Russia Pres Putin noted that capital flight should be under control and that de-dollarization was an irreversible process (**Note: Putin said to be concerned that inflation could take hold in Russia with RUB currency weakening. He has therefore asked the central bank to control outflows from the country..

Energy

- Weekly API Crude Oil Inventories: -2.4M v -6.2M prior.

- Brazil Pres Lula: Indonesia should be added to BRICS (**Insight: Potential integration of OPEC and gas-exporting countries in BRICS has the potential to reshape the energy markets and could threaten some Western energy interests.

Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 +0.50% at 453.98, FTSE +0.66% at 7,318.58, DAX +0.46% at 15,777.45, CAC-40 +0.46% at 7,274.37, IBEX-35 +0.62% at 9,372.13, FTSE MIB +0.58% at 28,328.00, SMI +1.08% at 10,993.00, S&P 500 Futures +0.53%].

Market focal points/Key themes: European indices open higher across the board and remained steady in the green through the early part of the session; sectors leading the way higher include utilities and financials; lagging sectors include energy and consumer discretionary; oil & gas subsector under pressure after Brent prices hit week’s low; reportedly BASF looking to sell its catalyst assets; earnings expected in the upcoming US session include Analog Devices, Nvidia, Kohl’s and Autodesk.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Leroy Seafood Group [LSG.NO] +4.0% (Q2 results).

- Financials: Societe Generale [GLE.FR] +1.5% (analyst action), EQT AB [EQT.SE] -5.0% (top executives said to prepare to sell shares corresponding to 7% stake).

- Healthcare: Roche Holdings [ROG.CH] +4.0% (notes inadvertent disclosure in the study), Bavarian Nordic [BAVA.DK] +9.5% (H1 results), GSK plc [GSK.UK] +1.0% (Shingrix data demonstrates 100% efficacy in China).

- Industrials: Costain [COST.UK] +3.0% (earnings).

Speakers

- Iceland Central Bank (Sedibanki) Policy Statement noted domestic price increases had proven persistent and remain widespread. Long-term inflationary expectations were well above target. Underlying inflation had fallen more slowly than headline.

- Iran Oil Min Owji stated that its crude oil production to reach 3.4M bpd by end-Sept.

Currencies/fixed income

- USD was firmer after the major EU PMI readings were released in the session. Markets continued to look ahead of the upcoming speech on Friday by Fed chief Powell.

- EUR/USD tested below the 1.0820 level as participants gauged the signs of how various economies were holding up in the face of substantial increases in interest rates over recent quarters. Bothe Germany and Euro Zone Services PMI fell into contraction for the 1st time in 8 months. German 10-year yield lower by almost 10bps at 2.55% following the Services PMI readings. Money market futures were now pricing a 40% chance of a ECB 25bps hike in Sept (**Note: was approx. 60% chance priced in ahead of the data).

- GBP/USD also saw disappoint PMI data which took the pair lower by 50 pips to test 1.2670. Dealers also scaled back bets on the BOE terminal rate from 6.00% to 5.90%.

- USD/JPY at 145.35 by mid-session as markets remain alert to any Japanese verbal or actual FX intervention.

Economic data

- (NL) Netherlands Aug Consumer Confidence: -40 v -39 prior.

- (NO) Norway July Credit Indicator Growth Y/Y: 4.2% v 4.3% prior.

- (DK) Denmark Aug Consumer Confidence: -10.9 v -10.1 prior.

- (JP) Japan July Final Machine Tool Orders Y/Y: -19.7% v -19.8% prelim.

- (TR) Turkey Aug Consumer Confidence: 68.0 v 80.1 prior.

- (FR) France Aug Preliminary Manufacturing PMI: 46.4 v 45.0e (7th month of contraction); Services PMI: 46.7 v 47.5e; Composite PMI: 46.6 v 47.1e.

- (DE) Germany Aug Preliminary Manufacturing PMI: 39.1 v 38.8e (14th straight contraction); Services PMI: 47.3 v 51.5e (1st contraction 8 months); Composite PMI: # v 48.3e.

- (EU) Euro Zone Aug Preliminary Manufacturing PMI: 43.7 v 42.7e (14th straight contraction); Services PMI: 48.3 v 50.5e (1stcontraction 8 months); Composite PMI: 47.0 v 48.5e.

- (ZA) South Africa July CPI M/M: 0.9% v 1.1%e; Y/Y: 4.7% v 4.9%e.

- (ZA) South Africa July CPI Core M/M: 0.5% v 0.6%e; Y/Y: 4.7% v 4.9%e.

- (TW) Taiwan July Industrial Production Y/Y: -15.2% v -14.2%e.

- (UK) Aug Preliminary Manufacturing PMI: 42.5 v 45.0e (13th straight contraction); Services PMI: 48.7 v 51.0e (1st contraction in 7 months); Composite PMI: 48.7 v 50.4e.

- (IS) Iceland Central Bank (Sedibanki) raised the 7-Day Term Deposit Rate by 50bps to 9.25%.

Fixed income issuance

- (IN) India sold total INR240B vs. INR240B indicated in 3-month, 6-month and 12-month bills.

- (EU) EFSF opened its book to sell EUR-denominated 3-year and 15-year bonds.

- (FI) Finland opened its book to sell EUR-denominated Apr 2029 RFGB bond via syndicate; guidance seen -19bps to mid-swaps.

- (DK) Denmark sold total DKK2.735B in 2025 and 2052 DGB Bonds.

- (SE) Sweden sold SEK5.0B vs. SEK5.0B indicated in 3-month Bills; Avg yield: 3.7618% v 3.7546% prior; Bid-to-cover: 2.51x v 2.51x.

- (NO) Norway sold total NOK2.0B vs. NOK2.0B indicated in 2026 and 2031 Bonds.

Looking ahead

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (DE) Germany to sell €3.0B in 2.4% Nov 2030 Bunds.

- 05:30 (GR) Greece Debt Agency (PDMA) to sell €625M in 6-month Bills.

- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa announces details of next bond auction (held on Tuesdays).

- 05:30 (PL) Poland to sell Bonds.

- 06:00 (IL) Israel Jun Manufacturing Production M/M: No est v -0.8% prior.

- 06:00 (CZ) Czech Republic to sell 2029, 2032 and 2034 Bonds.

- 07:00 (RU) Russia to sell OFZ Bonds.

- 07:00 (US) MBA Mortgage Applications w/e Aug 18th: No est v -0.8% prior.

- 08:00 (PL) Poland July M3 Money Supply M/M: 0.5%e v 0.0% prior; Y/Y: 7.7%e v 7.9% prior.

- 08:00 (PL) Poland Central Bank (NBP) July Minutes.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:30 (CA) Canada Jun Retail Sales M/M: 0.0%e v 0.2% prior; Retail Sales (Ex-Auto) M/M: 0.3%e v 0.0% prior.

- 09:45 (US) Aug Preliminary S&P Manufacturing PMI: 49.0e v 49.0 prior; Services PMI: 52.0e v 52.3 prior; Composite PMI: 51.5e v 52.0 prior.

- 10:00 (US) July New Home Sales: 704Ke v 697K prior.

- 10:00 (EU) Euro Zone Aug Advance Consumer Confidence: -14.5e v -15.1 prior.

- 10:30 (US) Weekly DOE Oil Inventories.

- 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 2-Year FRN Reopening.

- 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 17-Week Bills.

- 12:00 (RU) Russia July Industrial Production Y/Y: 5.6%e v 6.5% prior.

- 13:00 (US) Treasury to sell 20-Year Bonds.

- 15:00 (AR) Argentina Jun Economic Activity Index (Monthly GDP) M/M: No est v -0.1% prior; Y/Y: -3.7%e v -5.5% prior.

- (AR) Argentina July Leading Indicator: No est v 1.3% prior.

- (PE) Peru Q2 GDP Y/Y: -0.6%e v -0.4% prior.

- 17:00 (KR) South Korea July PPI Y/Y: No est v -0.2% prior.

- 21:00 (CN) China July Swift Global Payments (CNY): No est v 2.8% prior.

- 21:00 (NZ) New Zealand to sell combined NZ$500M in 2027, 2032 and 2051 bonds.

- 21:00 (KR) Bank of Korea (BOK) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to leave Repo Rate unchanged at 3.50%.

- 22:00 (SL) Sri Lanka Central Bank (CBSL) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to cut Key rates by 100bps.