Notes/Observations

- Dovish holds by RBI and Riskbank in session.

- Focus on upcoming US Jan CPI data; has the potential to stir the relatively calm waters.

- Higher reading would increase the perception that the Fed will have to act even faster, more decisively.

- Companies due to report during the NY morning include Blue Apron, Brookfield Asset Management, Peabody Energy, CyberArk Software, Diebold, Datadog, Duke Energy, Canada Goose, Group 1 Automotive, Global Payments, Huntington Ingalls, Interpublic, Kellogg, Coca-Cola, Lincoln Electric, Laboratory Corp, Moody’s, Martin Marietta Materials, PBF Energy, PG&E, PepsiCo, Philip Morris, Sonoco Products, Shutterstock, Tapestry, TELUS, Twitter, Watsco, Zebra Technologies.

Asia

- India Central Bank (RBI) left the Repurchase Rate unchanged at 4.00% while unexpectedly keeping the rate corridor unchanged (analysts had expected Reverse Repo Rate to be raised by 20bps. RBI cited the noted the rise in the effective reverse repo rate for the hold.

- Japan Jan PPI (CGPI) M/M: 0.6% v 0.4%e; Y/Y: 8.6% v 8.2%e (11th straight increase).

- Australia Feb Consumer Inflation Expectation Survey 4.6% v 4.4% prior.

Europe

- ECB officials said to be becoming distrustful of inflation forecasts. Said to be showing growing concern that prices would not undershoot the 2% target in 2023 as predicted. Such projections might prove an unreliable tool in a rapidly changing environment..

- Turkey Fin Min Nebati said to have told investors that the govt to announce plans calling for households to convert gold holdings into TRY currency (Lira).

Americas

- Fed's Mester (FOMC voter, hawk) noted that did not see compelling case to begin with 50bps rate hike in March; Did not like taking anything off table regarding rate hike size; Each meeting would be live.

- Boston Fed names Susan M. Collins to succeed Rosengren as new Bank president- White House econ adviser Deese: US is seeing a strong labor market recovery and about 60% of pandemic-related decline has been recovered- Canada PM Trudeau stated that the blockades in Ottawa and Winsor threatened the economy and must stop.

Speakers/Fixed income/FX/Commodities/Erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 -0.16% at 472.56, FTSE +0.03% at 7,645.58, DAX +0.06% at 15,491.29, CAC-40 -0.21% at 7,116.22, IBEX-35 +0.25% at 8,868.23, FTSE MIB +0.40% at 27,230.00, SMI -0.39% at 12,319.50, S&P 500 Futures -0.30%].

Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices trade mixed; better performing sectors include industrials and real estate; sectors among those trending to the downside are materials and telecom; focus on upcoming US CPI data; EDF confirms to take stake in GE’s nuclear turbines unit; SoftwareOne acquires Satzmedia; TotalEnergies acquires SunPower’s CIB'; Informa sell sits Pharma Intelligence unit; earnings expected during the upcoming US session include Pepsico, Philip Morris, Twitter and Expedia.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Delivery Hero [DHER.DE] -25% (earnings).

- Consumer staples: Uniliver [UNA.NL] -2.5% (earnings; buyback).

- Energy: TotalEnergies [TTE.FR] -1% (earnings) , Electricite de France [EDF.FR] +1% (acquires GE unit).

- Financials: Societe Generale [GLE.FR] +5% (earnings), Credit Suisse [CSGN.CH] -3% (earnings; outlook).

- Healthcare: AstraZeneca [AZN.UK] +4% (earnings).

- Industrials: Siemens [SIE.DE] +6% (earnings; divestment), ThyssenKrupp [TKA.DE] -1% (earnings; comments on Steel unit).

- Technology: Darktrace [DARK.UK] +4% (contract).

- Materials: ArcelorMittal [MT.NL] -3% (earnings).

Speakers

- ECB’s Rehn (Finland, dove) stated that was better to progress step by step in normalizing policy in an uncertain situation. Reiterated that policy was carried out consistently and flexibly. Board was working with all tools to stabilize inflation at the 2% target in the medium term. Stressed that it’s medium-rem CPI staff projections was not far from goals. Raising rates too fast could hurt the economy and employment.

- ECB said to require banking sector to hold marginally more capital in 2022; ECB would not extend capital and leverage relief for banks.

- EU Commission updated its economic outlook which noted Inflation was projected to peak at 4.8% in 1Q 2022 and decline to 2.1% in Q4. Inflation might turn out higher than expected if cost pressures were passed on to consumers.

- Sweden Central Bank (Riksdbank) Policy Statement tweaked its forward guidance for rates to be raised in H2 2024 (prior was latter part) of 2024) . Inflation was now high but was expected to fall back over 2022. Reiterated its holdings about unchanged in 2022 and to decrease gradually thereafter.

- Poland Central Bank Janczyk (incoming member) noted that MPC could avoid rate hikes if govt measures lowered CPI.

- Indonesia Central Bank (BI) Policy Statement noted it would strengthen IDR currency (Rupiah) strategy. To rates low until signs that CPI to push beyond target. To assess price pressures more thoroughly in Q3.

Currencies/Fixed income

- FX markets general steady with key US inflation data in focus. Dealers note that a higher reading would increase the perception that the Fed would have to act even faster and more decisively.

- EUR/USD steady at 1.1430 area as ECB policymakers had been less concerned about inflation.

- SEK currency (Krona) was softer after the Riksbank kept its policy plans broadly unchanged and stressed the pick-up in inflation was temporary and that it remained too early to begin withdrawing support from the economy.

Economic data

- (SE) Sweden Jan PES Unemployment Rate: % v 3.5% prior.

- (NL) Netherlands Jan CPI M/M: 0.5% v 0.7% prior; Y/Y: 6.4% v 5.7% prior.

- (NL) Netherlands Jan CPI EU Harmonized M/M: 0.5% v 0.9% prior; Y/Y: 7.6% v 6.4% prior.

- (NL) Netherlands Dec Manufacturing Production M/M: 1.6% v 0.7% prior; Y/Y: 12.6% v 10.9% prior; Industrial Sales Y/Y: 26.0% v 26.0% prior.

- (FI) Finland Dec Industrial Production M/M: 3.1% v 0.8% prior; Y/Y: 11.5% v 5.3% prior.

- (NO) Norway Jan CPI M/M: -0.9% v +0.7% prior; Y/Y: 3.2% v 4.2%e.

- (NO) Norway Jan CPI Underlying M/M: -0.3% v -0.1%e; Y/Y: 1.3% v 1.7%e.

- (NO) Norway Jan PPI (including Oil) M/M: -1.2% v +8.1% prior; Y/Y:58.2% v 68.7% prior.

- (DK) Denmark Jan CPI M/M: 1.4% v 0.6%e; Y/Y: 4.3% v 3.5%e - (DK) Denmark Jan CPI EU Harmonized M/M: 1.6% v -0.6% prior; Y/Y: 4.9% v 3.4% prior.

- (TR) Turkey Dec Unemployment Rate: 11.2% v 11.3% prior.

- (MY) Malaysia end-Jan Foreign Reserves: $116.1B v $116.2B prior.

- (ID) Indonesia Central Bank (BI) left 7-Day Reverse Repo Rate unchanged at 3.50% (as expected) - (AT) Austria Dec Industrial Production M/M: -4.0% v 2.4% prior; Y/Y: 3.9% v 7.8% prior - (SE) Sweden Central Bank (Riksbank) left the 7-Day Reverse Repo Rate unchanged at 0.00% (as expected).

- Hungary Central Bank left the One Week Deposit Rate unchanged at 4.30% (as expected).

- (ZA) South Africa Dec Total Mining Production M/M: -5.3% v -0.8%e; Y/Y: -1.1% v +4.9%e; Gold Production Y/Y: -15.3% v -0.7% prior; Platinum Production Y/Y: 24.4% v 38.1% prior.

- (GR) Greece Dec Industrial Production Y/Y: 8.1% v 8.4% prior.

- (CN) China Jan New Yuan Loans (CNY): 3.980T v 3.700Te.

- (CN) China Jan Aggregate Financing (CNY): 6.170T v 5.40Te.

- (CN) China Jan M2 Money Supply Y/Y: 9.8% v 9.2% prior.

Fixed income issuance

- (IT) Italy Debt Agency (Tesoro) sold €6.5B vs. €6.5B indicated in 12-month Bills; Avg Yield: -0.324% v -0.444% prior; Bid-to-cover: 1.50x v 1.40x prior.

Looking ahead

- (MX) Mexico Jan Nominal Wages: No est v 5.5% prior.

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (HU) Hungary Debt Agency (AKK) to sell bonds

- 06:00 (PT) Portugal Jan Final CPI M/M: No est v 0.3% prelim; Y/Y: No est v 3.3% prelim.

- 06:00 (PT) Portugal Jan Final CPI EU Harmonized M/M: No est v 0.3% prelim; Y/Y: No est v 3.4% prelim.

- 06:00 (IL) Israel Jan Consumer Confidence: No est v 105 prior.

- 06:00 (ZA) South Africa Dec Manufacturing Production M/M: 0.9%e v +3.7% prior; Y/Y: -1.4%e v -0.7% prior.

- 06:00 (CZ) Czech Republic to sell CZK10.0B in 1-month bills.

- 06:00 (RO) Romania to sell RON200M indicated in 12-month bills.

- 06:00 (RO) Romania to sell RON600M in 4.85% July 2029 bonds.

- 06:30 (CL) Chile Central Bank Jan Minutes.

- 06:30 (CL) Chile Central Bank Economist Survey.

- 07:00 (IS) Iceland Jan Unemployment Rate: No est v 4.9% prior.

- 07:00 (BR) Brazil Dec IBGE Services Volume M/M: 0.7%e v 2.4% prior; Y/Y: 9.1%e v 10.0% prior.

- 07:00 (BR) Brazil CONAB Crop Report - 07:00 (ES) ECB's De Guindos (Spain)- 07:30 (EU) ECB's Villeroy (France).

- 08:00 (PL) Poland Central Bank Jan Minutes.

- 08:00 (RU) Russia Gold and Forex Reserve w/e Feb 4th: No est v $634.1B prior.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index - 08:15 (IE) ECB's Lane (Ireland, chief economist).

- 08:30 (US) Jan CPI M/M: 0.4%e v 0.5% prior; Y/Y: 7.3%e v 7.0% prior.

- 08:30 (US) Jan CPI (ex-food/energy) M/M: 0.5%e v 0.6% prior; Y/Y: 5.9%e v 5.5% prior.

- 08:30 (US) Jan CPI Index NSA: 280.428e v 278.802 prior; CPI Core Index SA: 286.065e v 284.759 prior.

- 08:30 (US) Jan Real Avg Weekly Earnings Y/Y: No est v -2.3% prior; Real Avg Hourly Earning Y/Y: No est v -2.4% prior.

- 08:30 (US) Initial Jobless Claims: 230Ke v 238K prior; Continuing Claims: 1.62Me v 1.628M prior.

- 08:30 (US) Weekly USDA Net Export Sales.

- 10:30 (US) Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories.

- 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 4-Week and 8-Week Bills.

- 12:00 (ZA) South Africa State-of-the-Nation Address.

- 12:00 (CA) Canada to sell 5-year Bonds.

- 13:00 (US) Treasury to sell 30-Year Bonds.

- 14:00 (MX) Mexico Central Bank (Banxico) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to raise the Overnight Rate by 50bps to 6.00%.

- 14:00 (US) Jan Monthly Budget Statement: $21.6Be v -$21.3B prior.

- 14:00 (AR) Argentina Dec Wages M/M: No est v 3.9% prior- 15:15 (UK) BOE Gov Bailey.

- 16:30 (NZ) New Zealand Jan Business Manufacturing PMI: No est v 53.7 prior.

- 16:45 (NZ) New Zealand Jan Total Card Spending M/M: No est v 1.9% prior; Retail Card Spending M/M: No est v 0.4% prior- 17:30 (AU) RBA Gov Lowe.

- 18:00 (PE) Peru Central Bank (BRCP) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to raise Reference Rate by 50bps to 3.50%.

- 21:30 (KR) South Korea to sell KRW100B in 10-Year Bonds.

- 22:00 (CN) China to sell 3-month and 6-month bills.

- 23:00 (MY) Malaysia Q4 GDP Q/Q: +6.5%e v -3.6% prior; Y/Y: +3.1%e v -4.5% prior; 2021 GDP Annual Y/Y: +3.3%e v -5.6% prior.

- 23:00 (MY) Malaysia Q4 Current Account Balance (MYR): 15.6Be v 11.6B prior.