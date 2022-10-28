Notes/Observations

- Germany and France prelim GDP and CPI reinforce stagflation instead of expected declines amid recessionary fears. Better GDP growth across both France and Germany, with sticky inflation

- Data unlikely to faze market or Central Bank perceptions. Recession rhetoric heavily set in with plethora of MPC and CEO commentary about upcoming European winter recession

- Equities across globe continue sell off following major misses from US giants at yesterdays close

- Asia closed mixed with Hang Seng under-performing at -3.7%. EU indices are 0.3-1.2% lower. US futures are 0.2-1.0% lower being led by Nasdaq100. Gold -0.7%, DXY +0.3%; Commodity: Brent -1.1%, WTI -1.5%, UK Nat Gas +4.7%; Crypto: BTC -2.6%, ETH -3.3%

- Upcoming US pre-market earnings from the likes of: AON, BAH, CHTR, CL, GWW, IMO, LHX, NEE, NWL, PIPR, TEX, X, XOM

Asia

- Bank of Japan (BOJ) left policy steady with Interest Rate on Excess Reserves (IOER) unchanged at -0.10%. Reiterated pledge to conduct unlimited, daily, fixed-rate bond-buying operations to defend yield curve

- BOJ also updated its Quarterly Outlook for Economic Activity and Prices. Raised FY22/23 core CPI forecast from 2.3% to 2.9% and raised the FY23/24 core CPI forecast from 1.4% to 1.6%. It cut the FY22/23 GDP growth forecast from 2.4% to 2.0% and cut the FY23/24 (next fiscal year) GDP growth forecast from 2.0% to 1,9%

- Japan Oct Tokyo CPI Y/Y: 3.5% v 3.3%; CPI (Ex-Fresh Food) Y/Y: 3.4% v 3.2%e

- Japan Sept Jobless Rate: 2.6% v 2.5%e

- India Central Bank (RBI) said to call for an additional monetary policy meeting on inflation for Thursday, Nov 3rd (**Note: one full month in advance of scheduled meeting and one day after the Federal Reserve is due to deliver its interest-rate decision)

Europe

- Reports circulated that ECB did not mean to imply slower hiking progress. Three members wanted a smaller 50bps hike. ECB said not to currently planning to announce a start date for QT when it agreed on a board strategy in December

Americas

- Treasury Sec Yellen stated that was not seeing signs of recession in US economy; Inflation was unacceptably high

Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 -0.65% at 407.54, FTSE -0.55% at 7,034.50, DAX -0.74% at 13,114.03, CAC-40 -0.41% at 6,218.38, IBEX-35 -0.51% at 7,880.70, FTSE MIB -0.96% at 22,374.00, SMI -0.24% at 10,680.50, S&P 500 Futures -0.60%]

Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open lower across the board and remained in the red as the session wore on; Greece and Czechia closed for holiday; less negative sectors include health care and telecom; sectors among those leading to the downside real estate and technology; Ypsomed sells DiaExpert unit to Mediq; earnings expected during the upcoming US session include Chevron, Exxon, Abbvie and Colgate-Palmolive

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: International Consolidated Airlines [IAG.UK] -1% (earnings)

- Consumer staples: Danone [BN.FR] +2.5% (earnings)

- Energy: Eni [ENI.IT] +1.5% (earnings)

- Financials: Natwest [NTW.UK] -8% (earnings)

- Healthcare: Sanofi [SAN.FR] +1.5% (earnings)

- Industrials: Volkswagen [VOW3.DE] -4% (earnings; cuts deliveries outlook), Porsche [P911.DE] -3% (earnings), Airbus [AIR.FR] -1% (earnings), SSAB [SAABB.SE] -3% (earnings)

- Technology: Ubisoft [UBI.FR] +3% (earnings)

Speakers

- ECB's Villeroy (France): Not obligated to hike by 75bps at the Dec meeting; decisions to be data-dependent. Normalization of rates needed to be quick but must be careful on QT. Saw neutral rate around 2.00%

- ECB's Simkus (Lithuania) stated that that 75bps rate hike pace was not the new norm but we were moving closer to neutral rate territory. Decisive action was needed as inflation intensified. Quantitative Tightening (QT) discussion in December should be about the start date to program and amounts involved

- ECB's Vasle (Slovenia, non-voter until Dec 2022) reiterated Council view that size of rate hikes to be decided at each meeting

- BOJ Gov Kuroda post rate decision press conference reiterated stance that should not expect a rate hike or exit from easing policy any time. Reiterated to maintain easing until the 2% inflation target was achieved and would not hesitate to add to easing if necessary. Would strive to achieve stable and sustainable inflation involving wage growth. Saw CPI under 2% target in FY23/24 and FY24/25 period (**Note: in-line with update Staff Projection). Reiterated that needed to pay attention pay attention to developments in financial and FX markets and impact on domestic economy and prices

- Japan Cabinet formally approved ¥71.6T on economic stimulus package. Govt to compile ¥29.6Textra budget in the current fiscal year worth to fund the package. Package likely to suppress overall CPI by 1.2% and likely to boost GDP by 4.6% with big effect seen in FY23/24. Govt hoped BOJ would pay attention to the impact financial market moves could have on the economy with aim of achieving price stability

Currencies/fixed income

- USD steady and holding onto some of its renewed strength after US Q3 GDP data on Thursday.

- EUR/USD staying below parity and drifted lower towards 0.9930 despite core European countries CPI readings intensifying. Numerous ECB members commented that the size of rate hikes to be decided at each meeting and that the ‘jumbo’ 75bps hike was not the new normal. Dealers noted that Thursday’s statement duration of the tightening cycle could be shorter after the forward guidance was tweaked to remove the word ‘several’ from coming meetings. ECB doves noted guidance tweak allowed for potential end to hikes in December or March if the inflation outlook should improve. Also reports circulated that three members sought a smaller 50bps hike. Dealers noted that its perception of a dovish ECB was flagging increased recession risks.

- USD/JPY edged back towards 147 area after BOJ reiterated its dovish stance and stress that markets should not expect a rate hike or exit from easing policy any time.

Economic data

- (NL) Netherlands Oct Producer Confidence: 2.5 v 2.6 prior

- (FI) Finland Sept House Price Index M/M: -1.2% v -1.1% prior; Y/Y: 0.0% v 0.5% prior

- (FI) Finland Sept Preliminary Retail Sales Volume Y/Y: -3.6% v -4.1% prior

- (FR) France Q3 Preliminary GDP Q/Q: 0.2% v 0.2%e; Y/Y: 1.0% v 1.0%e

- (FR) France Sept Consumer Spending M/M: 1.2% v 1.2%e; Y/Y: -3.0% v -3.2%e

- (SE) Sweden Q3 GDP Indicator Q/Q: +0.7% v -0.1%e; Y/Y: 2.6% v 2.3%e

- (SE) Sweden Sept GDP Indicator M/M: +1.0% v -0.2%e; Y/Y: 2.5% v 3.4% prior

- (SE) Sweden Sept Retail Sales M/M: -0.4% v -0.4% prior; Y/Y: -5.9% v -5.4% prior

- (NO) Norway Sept Retail Sales M/M: 0.1% v 0.6% prior

- (FR) France Oct Preliminary CPI M/M: 1.0% v 0.6%e; Y/Y: 6.2% v 5.8%e

- (FR) France Oct Preliminary CPI EU Harmonized M/M: 1.3% v 0.6%e; Y/Y: 7.1% v 6.5%e

- (FR) France Sept PPI M/M:1.0 % v 2.7% prior; Y/Y: 28.5% v 29.5% prior

- (ES) Spain Q3 Preliminary GDP Q/Q: 0.2% v 0.3%e; Y/Y: 3.8% v 3.9%e

- (ES) Spain Oct Preliminary CPI M/M: 0.4% v 1.0%e; Y/Y: 7.3% v 8.0%e; CPI Core Y/Y: 6.2% v 6.2%e

- (ES) Spain Oct CPI EU Harmonized M/M: 0.1% v 0.6%e; Y/Y: 7.3% v 8.1%e

- (CH) Swiss Oct KOF Leading Indicator: 90.9 v 93.0e

- (AT) Austria Q3 GDP Q/Q:-0.1% v +1.9% prior; Y/Y: 1.8% v 6.2% prior

- (AT) Austria Sept PPI M/M: 1.9% v 1.4% prior; Y/Y: 22.1% v 21.3% prior

- (HU) Hungary Sept PPI M/M: 1.8% v 4.1% prior; Y/Y: 42,7% v 43.4% prior

- (DE) Germany Q3 Preliminary GDP Q/Q: +0.3% v -0.2%e; Y/Y: 1.2 % v 0.7%e; GDP NSA (unadj) Y/Y: 1.1% v 0.7%e

- (DE) Germany Oct CPI Hesse M/M: 1.1% v 1.4% prior; Y/Y: 9.9% v 9.4% prior

- (DE) Germany Oct CPI Bavaria M/M: 0.7% v 2.2% prior; Y/Y: 11.0%v 10.8% prior

- (DE) Germany Oct CPI Brandenburg M/M: 1.1%v 1.8% prior; Y/Y: 10.8% v 9.9% prior

- (DE) Germany Oct CPI Baden Wuerttemberg M/M: 0.8% v 2.0% prior; Y/Y: 9.9% v 9.5% prior

- (DE) Germany Oct CPI North Rhine Westphalia M/M: 1.2% v 1.8% prior; Y/Y: 11.0% v 10.1% prior

- (IT) Italy Sept PPI M/M: 3.5% v 3.5% prior; Y/Y: 53.0% v 50.5% prior

- (NO) Norway Oct Unemployment Rate: 1.6% v 1.6% prior

- (RU) Russia Narrow Money Supply w/e Oct 21st (RUB): 15.67T v 15.62 T prior

- (CN) Weekly Shanghai copper inventories (SHFE): 63.4K v 89.6K tons prior

- (TW) Taiwan Q3 Advance GDP (1st reading) Y/Y: % v 3.2%e

- (PT) Portugal Oct Consumer Confidence: -38.5 v -35.8 prior; Economic Climate Indicator: 1.0 v 1.3 prior

- (EU) Euro Zone Oct Economic Confidence: 92.5 v 92.4e; Industrial Confidence: -1.2 v -1.5e; Services Confidence: 1.8 v 3.3e; Consumer Confidence (final): -27.6 v -27.6 advance

- (DE) Germany Oct CPI Saxony M/M: 1.2% v 1.8% prior; Y/Y: 10.1% v 9.2% prior

- (BE) Belgium Q3 Preliminary GDP Q/Q: -0.1%v +0.5% prior; Y/Y: 1.6% v 4.1% prior

- (IT) Italy Oct Preliminary CPI M/M: 3.5% v 1.1%e; Y/Y: 11.9% v 9.5%e

- (IT) Italy Oct Preliminary CPI EU Harmonized M/M: 4.0% v 1.4%e; Y/Y: 12.8% v 9.9%e

Fixed income issuance

- (DK) Denmark sold total DKK2.6B in 1-month and 3-month bills

- (IT) Italy Debt Agency (Tesoro) sold total €6.5B vs. €5.5-6.5B indicated range in 5-year and 10-year BTP bonds

- Sold €2.75B vs. €2.25-2.75B indicated range in 2.65% Dec 2027 BTP bonds; Avg Yield: 3.48% v 4.12% prior; Bid-to-cover: 1.49x v 1.48x prior (Sept 29th 2022)

- Sold €3.75B vs. €3.25-3.75B indicated range in new 4.40% May 2033 BTP; Avg Yield: 4.24% v 4.79% prior; bid-to-cover: 1.30x v 1.42x prior

- (IT) Italy Debt Agency (Tesoro) sold €1.0B vs. €0.75-1.0B indicated range in Apr 2026 CCTeu (floating rate Notes); Avg Yield: 2.54% v 0.10% prior; Bid-to-cover: 2.16x v 1.92x prior

Looking ahead

- (BE) Belgium Oct CPI M/M: No est v 1.0% prior; Y/Y: No est v 11.3% prior

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats

- 05:30 (IN) India to sell combined INR in bonds

- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa to sell combined ZAR1.2B in I/L 2029, 2033 and 2038 Bonds

- 06:00 (IE) Ireland Oct Preliminary CPI CPI EU Harmonized M/M: No est v 0.0% prior; Y/Y: No est v 8.6% prior

- 06:00 (IE) Ireland Sept Retail Sales M/M: No est v 2.0% prior; Y/Y: No est v -5.6% prior

- 06:00 (PT) Portugal Oct Preliminary CPI M/M: No est v 1.2% prior; Y/Y: No est v 9.3% prior

- 06:00 (PT) Portugal Oct Preliminary CPI EU Harmonized M/M: No est v 1.3% prior; Y/Y: No est v 9.8% prior

- 06:00 (IT) Italy Sept Hourly Wages M/M: No est v 0.3% prior; Y/Y: No est v 1.0% prior

- 06:00 (UK) DMO to sell £4.5B in 1-month, 3-month and 6-month bills (£0.5B, £1.5B and £2.5B respectively)

- 06:30 (RU) Russia Central Bank (CBR) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to leave Key 1-Week Auction Rate unchanged at 7.50%

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing

- 07:00 (BR) Brazil Oct FGV Inflation IGPM M/M: -0.8%e v -1.0% prior; Y/Y: 6.7%e v 8.3% prior

- 07:30 (IN) India Weekly Forex Reserve w/e Oct 21st: No est v $528.4B prior

- 07:30 (IN) India announces upcoming bill issuance (held on Wed)

- 08:00 (DE) Germany Oct Preliminary CPI M/M: 0.6%e v 1.9% prior; Y/Y: 10.1%e v 10.0% prior

- 08:00 (DE) Germany Oct CPI EU Harmonized M/M: 0.5%e v 2.2% prior; Y/Y: 10.9%e v 10.1% prior

- 08:00 (ZA) South Africa Sept Monthly Budget Balance (ZAR): -3.5Be v -42.7B prior

- 08:00 (CL) Chile Sept Manufacturing Production Y/Y: -4.0%e v -4.0% prior; Industrial Production Y/Y: -2.9%e v -5.0% prior; Copper Production: No est v 422.9K prior

- 08:00 (CL) Chile Sept Unemployment Rate: 8.0%e v 7.9% prior

- 08:00 (CL) Chile Sept Retail Sales Y/Y: -12.8%e v -13.2% prior; Commercial Activity Y/Y: No est v -11.9% prior

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index

- 08:00 (RU) Russia Central Bank (CBR) Gov Nabiullina post rate decision press conference

- 08:30 (US) Sept Personal Income: 0.4%e v 0.3% prior; Personal Spending: 0.4%e v 0.4% prior; Real Personal Spending (PCE): 0.2%e v 0.1% prior

- 08:30 (US) Sept PCE Deflator M/M: 0.3%e v 0.3% prior; Y/Y: 6.3%e v 6.2% prior

- 08:30 (US) Sept PCE Core Deflator M/M: 0.5%e v 0.6% prior; Y/Y: 5.2%e v 4.9% prior

- 08:30 (US) Q3 Employment Cost Index (ECI): 1.2%e v 1.3% prior

- 08:30 (CA) Canada Aug GDP M/M: 0.0%e v 0.1% prior; Y/Y: 3.7%e v 4.3% prior

- 10:00 (US) Sept Pending Home Sales M/M: -4.0%e v -2.0% prior; Y/Y: No est v -22.5% prior

- 10:00 (US) Oct Final University of Michigan Confidence: 59.6e v 59.8 prelim

- 11:00 (EU) Potential sovereign ratings after European close (S&P on Sweden and Finland)

- 13:00 (US) Weekly Baker Hughes Rig Count

- 14:00 (CO) Colombia Central Bank Interest Rate Decision: Expected to raise Overnight Lending Rate by 50bps to 10.50%

- (BR) Brazil Sept Central Govt Budget Balance (BRL): No est v -50.0B prior

- (MX) Mexico Sept YTD Budget Balance (MXN): No est v -285.1B prior