Notes/observations

- European Manufacturing PMIs were mixed against expectations, but remained firmly in contraction area with highlight on Germany and Euro Zone which were revised lower to hit 3-year pandemic lows. Southeast Europe bucking trend (Contractions: Euro Zone, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Norway, Czech Republic, Swiss, Hungary, Poland, Sweden, Netherlands; Expansions: Greece, Turkey).

- Saudi Arabia to extend 1.0M bpd voluntary output cut through Aug 2023 (1 more month).

- US dollar weakened overnight in line with a risk on move across Asian bourses. As Europe opened, USD returned higher while European indices eked out marginal gains from opening levels.

- US trading to close early at 13:00 ET ahead of tomorrow's July 4th holiday. A shorter trading week in the US to pivot around Non-Farm Payrolls and job data on Fri.

- Asia closed higher with Hang Seng out-performing at +2.1%. EU indices are +0.1-0.9%. US futures are -0.1% to +0.3%. Gold -0.3%, DXY +0.3%; Commodity: Brent +1.1%, WTI +1.1%, TTF -0.4%; Crypto: BTC +0.6%, ETH +2.3%.

Asia

- China Jun Caixin PMI Manufacturing registered its 2nd month of expansion (50.5 v 50.0e).

- Australia Jun Final PMI Manufacturing confirmed its 4th month of contraction (48.2 v 48.6 prelim).

- Japan Jun Final PMI Manufacturing confirmed move back into contraction territory (49.8 v 49.8 prelim).

- Japan Q2 Tankan Large Manufacturing Index improved for 1st time in 7 quarters ( 5 v 3e)

Americas

- US Treasury Official: No major "breakthroughs" are expected on US Treasury Sec Yellen trip to China July 6-9 [Thurs-Sun].

- Large US banks said to be planning to raise their dividends after passing Fed stress tests (JP Morgan, Goldman, Wells Fargo were among lenders who were subject to lighter capital requirements).

Energy

- US govt bought 3.2M barrels for SPR at average of $71.98/barre; to solicit more SPR purchases next week.

Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 +0.22% at 462.94, FTSE +0.30% at 7,554.47, DAX +0.26% at 16,190.05, CAC-40 +0.12% at 7,409.06, IBEX-35 +0.47% at 9,637.94, FTSE MIB +0.91% at 28,488.00, SMI +0.34% at 11,318.20, S&P 500 Futures +0.06%].

Market focal points/Key themes: European indices open higher across the board and remained bouyant through the early part of the session; sectors leading the way higher include materials and energy; lagging sectors include health care and communication services; oil & gas subsector supported after WTI returned above $70/bbl; Cellnex acquires Illiad’s stake in Tower Poland; Yourgene Health to be acquired by Novacyt) no major corporate events expected in the upcoming US session, set for an early close ahead of tomorrow’s holiday.

Equities

- Consumer staples: Casino Guichard-Perrachon [CO.FR] -16.0% (debt restructuring negotiations).

- Financials: Generali [G.IT] +6.0% (investor Delfin received regulatory approval to raise its stake above 10%), Bawag [BG.AT] +3.0% (prelim Q2 results).

- Healthcare: Yourgene Health [YGEN.UK] +144% (to be acquired by Novacyt S.A. for 0.522p/shr in £16.7M cash deal), Astrazeneca [AZN.UK] -4.5% (Datopotamab deruxtecan met dual primary endpoint of progression-free survival in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer in TROPION-Lung01 Phase III trial).

- Industrials: Brenntag [BNR.DE] -0.5% (analyst action - cut to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus), Skanska [SKAB.SE] +1.0% (awarded ~SEK1.3B order).

- Technology: Next Biometrics [NEXT.NO] +9.5% (order).

- Telecom: Cofina [CFN.PT] +30.0% (received an offer for its Media unit).

Speakers

- Germany Finance Ministry 2024 draft budget said to see €16.6B in net new borrowing (includes record spending on defense). Planned to comply with NATO's 2% of gross domestic product target for military spending in 2024. Budget for.

- 2024 would be the 2nd straight year following the pandemic in compliance with the debt break.

- Philippines new Central Bank Gov Remolona stated that inflation should be back on target by end-2023.

- Saudi Kingdom announced it would extend its voluntarily cut of 1M bpd for another month in Aug.

Currencies/fixed income

- USD was quiet and stuck in ranges as the Q3 trading began. US markets thinning out ahead of Tuesday’s July 4th holiday and a ½ day session on Monday.

- EUR/USD staying below the 1.09 level as the major EU PMI readings suggested that prior rate hike were having an impact on activity. German Bund yields were expected to decline in July driven by the worsening of region’s macroeconomic data. Dealers noted that ECB’s terminal deposit rate at 4% already priced in.

- USD/JPY holding below the 145 level with markets trying to determine when and where Japan would up the ante in any intervention scenario.

Economic data

- (NL) Netherlands Jun Manufacturing PMI: 43.8 v 44.2 prior (10th month of contraction and lowest since May 2020).

- (RU) Russia June Manufacturing PMI: 52.6 v 53.5 prior (14th month of expansion).

- (CH) Swiss Jun CPI M/M: 0.1% v 0.2%e; Y/Y:1.7 % v 1.8%e (annual pace back within target for 1st time in 16 months); CPI Core Y/Y: 1.8% v 1.9% prior.

- (CH) Swiss Jun CPI EU Harmonized M/M: 0.1% v 0.2% prior; Y/Y: 1.8% v 2.2% prior.

- (HU) Hungary Apr Final Trade Balance: €0.4B v €0.3B prelim.

- (SE) Sweden June PMI Manufacturing: 44.8 v 41.5e (9th straight contraction).

- (FR) France May YTD Budget Balance: -€107.2B v -€83.7B prior.

- (TR) Turkey Jun Manufacturing PMI: 51.5 v 51.5 prior (6th straight expansion).

- (HU) Hungary Jun Manufacturing PMI: 44.2 v 57.1 prior (1st contraction in 9 months).

- (PL) Poland Jun Manufacturing PMI: 45.1 v 46.7e (14th straight contraction).

- (ES) Spain Jun Manufacturing PMI: 48.0 v 47.9e (3rd straight contraction and lowest since Dec).

- (CH) Swiss Jun PMI Manufacturing: 44.9 v 42.8e (6th month of contraction).

- (CZ) Czech Republic Jun Manufacturing PMI: 40.8 v 41.7e (13th straight contraction).

- (TH) Thailand Jun Business Sentiment Index: 51.0 v 49.7 prior.

- (IT) Italy Jun Manufacturing PMI: 43.8v 45.3e (3rd month of contraction and lowest since Apr 2020).

- (FR) France Jun Final Manufacturing PMI: 46.0 v 45.5 prelim (confirmed 5th month of contraction).

- (DE) Germany Jun Final Manufacturing PMI: 40.6 v 41.0 prelim (confirmed 12th straight contraction).

- (EU) Euro Zone Jun Final Manufacturing PMI: 43.4 v 43.6 prelim (confirmed 12th straight contraction).

- (GR) Greece Jun Manufacturing PMI: 51.8 v 51.5 prior (5th straight expansion).

- (NO) Norway Jun PMI Manufacturing: 48.0 v 47.4 prior (2nd month of contraction).

- (CH) Swiss weekly Total Sight Deposits (CHF): B v 508.0B prior; Domestic Sight Deposits: B v 496.6B prior.

- (UK) Jun Final Manufacturing PMI: 46.5 v 46.2 prelim (confirmed 11th straight contraction and lowest since Dec).

- (HK) Hong Kong May Retail Sales Value Y/Y: 18.4% v 22.6%e; Retail Sales Volume Y/Y:16.5 % v 22.7%e.

- (NG) Nigeria Jun Manufacturing PMI: 53.2 v 54.0 prior.

- (ZA) South Africa Jun Manufacturing PMI: 47.6 v 49.2 prior (5th straight contraction).

Fixed income issuance

- (EU) EFSF opened its book to sell EUR-denominated 7-year note; guidance seen 0bps (flat) to mid-swaps.

- (NO) Norway sold NOK2.0B vs. NOK2.0B indicated in 3-month Bills; Avg Yield: 3.77% v 2.90% prior; Bid-to-cover: 2.08x v 2.71x prior.

Looking ahead

- (ZA) South Africa June Naamsa Vehicle Sales Y/Y: No est v 10.1% prior.

- (RO) Romania June International Reserves: No est v $59.2B prior.

- (US) Jun Total Vehicle Sales: No est v 15.1M prior.

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 ((DE) Germany to sell combined €6.0B in 3-month and 9-month BuBills.

- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa announces details of upcoming I/L bond sale (held on Fridays).

- 06:00 (IL) Israel to sell combined ILS1.4B in 2026, 2029, 2031, 2032 and 2051 bonds.

- 06:00 (PT) Portugal May Industrial Production M/M: No est v -5.6% prior; Y/Y: No est v -7.0% prior.

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:25 (BR) Brazil Central Bank Weekly Economists Survey.

- 08:00 (CZ) Czech June Budget Balance (CZK): No est v -271.4B prior.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:00 (IN) India announces details of upcoming bond sale (held on Fridays).

- 08:00 (ES) Spain Debt Agency (Tesoro) size announcement on upcoming issuance.

- 08:30 (CL) Chile May Economic Activity Index (Monthly GDP) M/M: -0.8%e v 0.0% prior; Y/Y: -1.7%e v -1.1% prior.

- 09:00 (BR) Brazil Jun Manufacturing PMI: No est v 47.1 prior.

- 09:00 (SG) Singapore Jun Purchasing Managers Index (PMI): No est v 49.5 prior; Electronics Sector Index: No est v 49.1 prior.

- 09:00 (FR) France Debt Agency (AFT) to sell €5.2-6.4B in 3-month, 6-month and 12-month bills.

- 09:45 (UK) BOE Gilt sale operation.

- 09:45 (US) Jun Final S&P Manufacturing PMI: 46.2e v 46.3 prelim.

- 10:00 (US) May Construction Spending M/M: 0.5%e v 1.2% prior.

- 10:00 (US) Jun ISM Manufacturing: 47.2e v 46.9 prior; Prices Paid: 44.0e v 44.2 prior.

- 11:00 (MX) Mexico Jun Manufacturing PMI: No est v 50.5 prior.

- 11:00 (MX) Mexico May Total Remittances: $5.4Be v $5.0B prior.

- 11:00 (MX) Mexico Central Bank Economist Survey.

- 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 13-Week and 26-Week Bills.

- 12:00 (IT) Italy Jun New Car Registrations Y/Y: 23.1%e v 23.1% prior.

- (IT) Italy Jun Budget Balance: No est v -€16.0B prior.

- 14:00 (BR) Brazil Jun Trade Balance: $9.5Be v $11.4B prior; Exports: $30.0Be v $33.1B prior; Imports: $20.3Be v $21.7B prior.

- 14:00 (MX) Mexico Jun IMEF Manufacturing Index: No est v 49.8 prior; Non-Manufacturing Index: No est v 51.1 prior.

- 16:00 (US) Weekly Crop Progress Report.

- 18:00 (NZ) New Zealand Q2 NZIER Business Confidence: No est v -66% prior.

- 19:00 (KR) South Korea June CPI M/M: 0.2%e v 0.3% prior; Y/Y: 2.8%e v 3.3% prior; CPI Core Y/Y: No est v 4.3% prior.

- 19:30 (AU) Australia ANZ/Roy Morgan Weekly Consumer Confidence: No est v 74.9 prior.

- 19:50 (JP) Japan June Monetary Base Y/Y: No est v -1.1% prior.

- 22:30 (KR) South Korea to sell KRW1.7T in 2-year Bonds.

- 23:35 (JP) Japan to sell 10-Year JGB Bonds.