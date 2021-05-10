Politics

EU countries, together with representatives of the European Parliament, have agreed on a new climate law, which will be the main standard for achieving EU carbon neutrality by 2050. Simultaneously, the European target of reducing CO2 emissions by 2030 will be tightened. It will now be reduced by 55% compared to 1990. Individual states will have their own targets; some want to reduce carbon dioxide emissions faster.

The Parliament of the EU has approved the European Union‘s trade agreement with Britain by a clear majority of votes, thus definitively confirming its validity. The agreement, which has been operating under a provisional regime since the beginning of the year, was supported by 660 MEPs, with five voting against it.

Trust in the EU has increased since last summer, according to the latest Eurobarometer survey. The image of the EU and trust in the EU have increased: both assessed factors reached their highest levels in more than a decade. European citizens identify health and the economic situation as the top two concerns, both at EU and national levels.

Economy

In the first quarter of 2021, seasonally adjusted GDP decreased by 0.4% in the EU, compared with the previous quarter. This decline follows a fall in the fourth quarter of 2020 (-0.5% in the EU) after a strong rebound in the third quarter of 2020 (+11.7% in the EU) and the sharpest decrease since the time series started in 1995 observed in the second quarter of 2020 (-11.2% in the EU).

EU annual inflation was 1.7% in March 2021, up from 1.3% in February. A year earlier, the rate was 1.2%. The lowest annual rates were registered in Greece (-2.0%), Portugal, Malta, Ireland and Slovenia (all 0.1%). The highest annual rates were recorded in Poland (4.4%) and Hungary (3.9%), In March, the highest contribution to the annual euro area inflation rate came from services (+0.57 pp), followed by energy (+0.43 pp) and food, alcohol & tobacco (+0.24 pp). In 2020, the government deficit of the EU increased significantly compared with 2019. In the EU the government deficit to GDP ratio rose from 0.5% to 6.9%. In 2020, all Member States reported a deficit. The highest deficits were recorded in Spain (-11.0%), Malta (-10.1%) and Greece (-9.7%). All Member States, except Denmark (-1.1%), had deficits higher than 3% of GDP.

