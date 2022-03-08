Politics

The European Union is preparing further sanctions on Russia due to “the Kremlin's recklessness towards citizens (including) women, children (and) men,” the European Commission President Von der Leyen said.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine will likely impact EU growth negatively, including repercussions on financial markets, further energy price pressures, more persistent supply-chain bottlenecks and confidence effects.

Germany has suspended the approval process for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. This is despite the fact that the pipeline is technically ready to be launched.

As expected, Germany's incumbent president, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, remains head of state, with the special assembly electing him by a clear majority for a second term in the largely representative role. Steinmeier is the fifth of the 12 existing federal presidents to win a second term.

In an effort to reduce its dependence on microchip imports, the EU will release 11 billion euros to support their development in Europe. The European Commission hopes that the massive support will trigger a total investment of 43 billion euros by the end of the decade. Brussels also wants to make it easier for member states to subsidize the development and production of semiconductor components. The goal is to double Europe's share of global chip production to 20%.

The European Commission has definitively decided that nuclear and natural gas will be temporarily included in the list of green investments. The final form of the taxonomy, i.e. the "guide" for investors on what projects can be described as sustainable, has undergone only minor changes compared to the original plans. The operation of current nuclear power plants can only be declared green until the end of 2040. Gas-fired power plants will eventually be mitigated. The EC will gradually phase-out limits for low-emission gas.

Since 1 February, Poland has abolished the value-added tax for six months on basic foodstuffs such as bread, meat and dairy products and reduced its tax on fuel and energy. By doing this, the country is trying to mitigate the effects of rising inflation. Fertilizers will also be temporarily free of VAT.

Economy

In the fourth quarter of 2021, seasonally adjusted GDP increased by 0.4% in the EU, compared with the previous quarter. In the third quarter of 2021, GDP had grown by 2.2% in the EU. Compared with the same quarter of the previous year, seasonally adjusted GDP increased by 4.8% in the EU in the fourth quarter of 2021.

EU annual inflation was 5.6% in January 2022, up from 5.3% in December. A year earlier, the rate was 1.2%. The lowest annual rates were registered in France (3.3%), Portugal (3.4%) and Sweden (3.9%). The highest annual rates were recorded in Lithuania (12.3%), Estonia (11.0%) and Czechia (8.8%). Compared with December, annual inflation fell in eight Member States and rose in nineteen.

Between December 2020 and December 2021, the import price for energy in the euro area more than doubled (115%). The domestic producer prices for energy increased by almost three quarters (73%). This development is in sharp contrast to the relative price stability for energy import prices between 2010 and 2019 (in 2020, prices dropped by 31%) and the relatively low annual increase of domestic producer prices for energy of 0.9% between 2010 and 2019 (in 2020, energy producer prices fell by almost 10%). Consumer prices for electricity, gas and other fuels increased by 25% between December 2020 and December 2021.

Sectors

In the fourth quarter of 2021, registrations of new businesses in the EU increased by 1.6% compared with the previous quarter. On the other hand, declared bankruptcies decreased by 0.7%. In the fourth quarter of 2021, the number of registrations of businesses was 6% higher than in the same period in 2019, prior to the COVID-19 crisis, while the number of declarations of bankruptcies decreased by 23% over the same period.

In December 2021 compared with November 2021, seasonally adjusted production in the construction sector decreased by 3.1% in the EU. In December 2021 compared with December 2020, production in construction decreased by 1.8% in the EU. The annual average production in construction for the year 2021, compared with 2020, increased by 4.8% in the EU.

In 2020, the amount of municipal waste generated per person in the European Union amounted to 505 kg, 4 kg per person more than in 2019 and 38 kg more than in 1995. In total, the EU generated 225.7 million tonnes of municipal waste in 2020, a 1% increase compared to 2019.

Download The Full EU News Monthly