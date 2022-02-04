Politics
The European Commission proposed including nuclear and gas power in the bloc’s sustainable finance taxonomy, recognizing their contribution to the EU’s 2050 climate neutrality goal “subject to clear limits and phase-out periods”. The overarching objective is to accelerate the low-carbon transition and phase out from coal, which is the most polluting fossil fuel, the Commission underlined.
Both the United Kingdom and Spain intend to relax measures and, thanks to the Omicron variant, they are relying on the fact that not so many people will die from the disease. According to experts, Omicron is more contagious than previous variants of the virus, but people do not have so many severe symptoms and die less.
Austria will be the first European country to introduce a coronavirus vaccination obligation for citizens over the age of 18 from February and will begin enforcing it after a transition phase in mid-March. France is also resorting to stricter treatment of the unvaccinated, with its parliament passing a law that will prevent unvaccinated people from entering restaurants, cultural and sports facilities and long-distance transport links.
The European Commission could propose freezing EU funds for Poland and Hungary ahead of Hungarian parliamentary elections on 3 April. Poland and Hungary have long faced criticism from some members of the EU for violating the rule of law. Both countries are at risk of losing tens of billions of euros from the European coffers for economic recovery after the corona crisis.
Economy
The EU unemployment rate was 6.4% in December 2021, down from 6.5% in November 2021 and from 7.5% in December 2020.
In the fourth quarter 2021, seasonally adjusted GDP increased by 0.4% in the EU, compared with the previous quarter. In the third quarter of 2021, GDP had grown by 2.2%. According to a first estimation of annual growth for 2021, based on seasonally and calendar adjusted quarterly data, GDP increased by 5.2% in the EU.
In the EU, household real consumption per capita increased by 4.1% in the third quarter of 2021, after an increase of 3.4% in the previous quarter. At the same time, household real incomeper capita increased by 0.9% in the third quarter of 2021, after an increase of 0.5% in the second quarter of 2021.
In the third quarter of 2021, the seasonally adjusted general government deficit to GDP ratio stood at 3.7% in the EU. Significant decreases in the deficits compared to the second quarter of 2021 were observed, but the deficits remained at a high level compared to the pre-pandemic period. In the third quarter of 2021, most Member States continued to record a government deficit.
At the end of the third quarter of 2021, the government debt to GDP ratio in EU stood at 90.9%, compared with 90.1% at the end of the second quarter of 2021. The highest ratios of government debt to GDP at the end of the third quarter of 2021 were recorded in Greece (200.7%) and Italy (155.3%), and the lowest in Estonia (19.6%) and Bulgaria (24.2%).
This document is intended as an additional information source, aimed towards our customers. It is based on the best resources available to the authors at press time. The information and data sources utilised are deemed reliable, however, Erste Bank Sparkassen (CR) and affiliates do not take any responsibility for accuracy nor completeness of the information contained herein. This document is neither an offer nor an invitation to buy or sell any securities.
