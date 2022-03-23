Notes/Observations

- UK Feb CPI hits fresh 30-year high with YoY at 6.2% ahead of budget statement; Chancellor [of the Exchequer Sunak under greater pressure to respond to the cost of living crisis.

Asia

- South Korea President Moon (outgoing) said to nominated IMF official Rhee as the next Bank of Korea (BOK) Gov [as speculated].

- Japan PM Kishida said to likely to order compiling an additional economic stimulus package by end of month due to increasing prices (Reminder On Mar 22: reports circulated that Japan was seeking a stimulus of >¥10T).

- China Securities Daily noted that analysts saw room for further cuts of rates and RRR.

Russia/Ukraine

- Ukraine President Zelensky noted that talks with Russia were difficult and sometimes confrontational.

- Russia govt spokesperson Peskov reiterated stance that aim of Russia's operation was not to occupy Ukraine; Stressed that Russia would only use nuclear weapons if its very existence was threatened.

- Biden admin is preparing sanctions on >300 Duma members, Russia’s Lower House of parliament.

Europe

- EU said to be considering €100B bond issuance for energy bills relief.

- US and UK reach trade agreement which would remove US tariffs on British steel and aluminum, while the UK to lift levies on American whiskey, motorcycles, and tobacco.

- EU to bring forth new legislation against market power of Big Tech. Digital Markets Act could be revealed as early as Thursday (Mar 24th). Legislation is now expected to target companies that have a market capitalization of at least €75B and run one core online “platform” service such as a social network or web browser.

Americas

- Fed's Mester (FOMC voter, hawk) stated that needed to raise funds rate to 2.5% in 2022 to quell inflation and needed to raise rates further in 2023 above neutral level.

- Fed's Daly (non-voter, dove) noted that inflation was too high. Did not believe that inflation would be at 2% by end of the year. need to march rates up to neutral and perhaps even higher to ensure inflation comes back down.

Energy

- Weekly API Crude Oil Inventories: -4.3M v +3.8M prior.

Speakers/Fixed income/FX/Commodities/Erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 +0.12% at 459.20, FTSE +0.50% at 7,514.30, DAX +0.18% at 14,499.96, CAC-40 +0.19% at 6,671.97, IBEX-35 -0.26% at 8,465.50, FTSE MIB +0.17% at 24,575.00, SMI +0.24% at 12,231.34, S&P 500 Futures -0.11%].



Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open generally higher but lost momentum as the session wore on, trading mixed; better performing sectors include consumer discretionary and industrials; while underperforming sectors include energy and utilities; RWS acquires Fonto and Liones; earnings expected in the upcoming US session include General Mills, Hera, Cintas and Winnebago.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: RWS Holdings [RWS.UK] -20% (CMD outlook; acquisitions).

- Energy: Petrofac [PFC.UK] -1.5% (earnings), ENBW Energie Baden-Wuerttemb [EBK.DE] -1% (earnings).

- Financials: Saga plc [SAGA.UK] -6.5% (earnings).

- Technology: Auto1 [AG1.DE] -6% (earnings), Ultra Electronics [ULE.UK] -0.5% (earnings).

Speakers

- German Chancellor Scholz stated in the Bundestag that country would end its energy dependency on Russia but doing it right away would plunge the country into recession. EU leaders to discuss high energy prices and market speculation.

- Italy PM Draghi stated that Russia Pres Putin did not show interest in reaching a truce that could allow successful negotiations for peace.

- EU budget chief Hahn said to downplay the need for new joint debt issuance; believes money available to address ongoing crisis.

- Sweden Central Bank (Riksbank) Dep Gov Breman stated that interest rates might need to rise sooner than expected. Could not prevent short-term inflation from rising. Could wind down bond purchases more quickly.

- Czech Central Bank member Mora stated that saw the key rate well above the 5.00% level to slow inflation (**Note: rate currently at 4.50%). Ukraine brings risks to economic growth in Europe.

- Ukraine President Zelenskiy noted that he asked Japan to introduce trade embargo on Russia.

- German Federal Finance Agency updated its Q2 issuance which kept the outlook unchanged at €106.5B despite higher spending.

- German IFO Institute raised 2022 CPI forecast from 3.3% to 5.1-6.1% range and also raised the 2023 CPI from 1.8% to 2.0%. IFO cut the 2022 GDP growth outlook from 2.7% to 2.2-3.1% rang while raising the 2023 GDP growth forecast from 2.9% to 3.3-3.9% range.

- Swiss KOF Institute Spring economic forecasts raised the 2022 CPI forecast from 0.8% to 1.6% and also raised the 2023 CPI from 0.4% to 0.8%. It cut the 2022 GDP growth forecast from 3.0% to 2.9% while raising 2023 GDP growth from 2.1% to 2.3%.

Currencies/Fixed income

- GBP/USD at 1.3260 after UK Feb CPI hits fresh 30-year high with YoY at 6.2% ahead of budget statement; Chancellor [of the Exchequer Sunak under greater pressure to respond to the cost of living crisis.

- USD/JPY was above the 121 level with the yen weakening to its lowest level in more than six years.

Economic data

- (NL) Netherlands Mar Consumer Confidence Index: -39 v -30 prior.

- (NL) Netherlands Jan Consumer Spending Y/Y: 11.1% v 4.5% prior.

- (UK) Feb CPI M/M: 0.8% v 0.6%e; Y/Y: 6.2% v 6.0%e; CPI Core Y/Y: 5.2% v 5.0%e; CPIH Y/: 5.5% v 5.4%e.

- (UK) Feb RPI M/M: 0.8% v 0.8%e; Y/Y: 8.2% v 8.2%e; RPI-x (ex-mortgage interest payments) Y/Y: 8.3% v 8.3%e; Retail Price Index: 320.2 v 320.2e.

- (UK) Feb PPI Input M/M: 1.4% v 1.2%e; Y/Y: 14.7% v 13.9%e.

- (UK) Feb PPI Output M/M: 0.8% v 0.9%e; Y/Y: 10.1% v 10.1%e.

- (DK) Denmark Mar Consumer Confidence Indicator: -14.4 v -3.2 prior.

- (TR) Turkey Mar Consumer Confidence: 72.5 v 71.2 prior.

- (HU) Hungary Q4 Current Account:-€2.5B v -€2.0Be.

- (ZA) South Africa Feb CPI M/M: 0.6% v 0.7%e ; Y/Y: 5.7% v 5.8%e.

- (ZA) South Africa Feb CPI Core M/M: 0.5% v 0.6%e; Y/Y: 3.5% v 3.6%e.

- (TW) Taiwan Feb Industrial Production Y/Y: 10.0% v 12.2%e.

- (PL) Poland Mar Consumer Confidence: -39.0 v -30.5e.

- (PL) Poland Feb Unemployment Rate: 5.5% v 5.5%e.

- (UK) Jan ONS House Price Index Y/Y: 9.6% v 10.3%e.

Fixed income issuance

- (IN) India sold total INR370B vs. INR370B indicated in 3-month, 6-month and 12-month bills.

- (AT) Austria Debt Agency (AFFA) opened book to sell EUR-denominated 10-year RAGB bpnd; guidance seen -13bps to mid-swaps.

- (IT) Italy Debt Agency (Tesoro) opens book to sell EUR-denominated Oct 2030 CCTeu (floating rate Notes); guidance seen +80bps to 6-month Euribor via syndicate.

Looking ahead

- (IL) Israel Feb Leading 'S' Indicator M/M: No est v 0.1% prior.

- 05:50 (EU) ECB alloment in 7-day USD Liquidity Tender.

- 06:00 (EU) Daily Euribor Fixing.

- 06:00 (EU) ECB, BOE and SNB hold weekly 7-day USD Liquidity Tender.

- 06:00 (SE) Sweden to sell combined SEK2.5B in 2026 and 2045 Bonds.

- 06:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 07:00 (US) MBA Mortgage Applications w/e xxx: No est v -1.2% prior.

- 07:00 (CZ) Czech Republic to sell combined CZK14.0B in 2032, 2035 and 2037 bonds.

- 07:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 08:00 (RU) Russia canceled planned weekly OFZ Bonds Auction.

- 08:00 (UK) BOE Gov Bailey at BIS event- 08:00 (DE) ECB’s Nagel (Germany).

- 08:00 (US) Fed Chair Powell at BIS event.

- 08:30 (UK) Chancellor of the Exchequer Sunak (Fin Min) budget statement.

- 08:30 (UK) Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) updates its economic and fiscal forecast.

- 09:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 10:00 (US) Feb New Home Sales: 810Ke v 801K prior.

- 10:00 (UR) Ukraine to sell Bonds.

- 10:30 (US) Weekly DOE Oil Inventories.

- 11:00 (EU) Euro Zone Mar Advance Consumer Confidence Index: -12.9e v -8.8 prior.

- 11:00 (MX) Mexico Weekly International Reserve data.

- 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 2-year FRN.

- 11:45 (US) Fed’s Daly.

- 12:00 (RU) Russia Feb Industrial Production Y/Y: 7.0%e v 8.6% prior.

- 12:00 (RU) Russia Feb PPI M/M: 2.5%e v 0.0% prior (revised from 0.1%); Y/Y: 24.3%e v 23.1% prior.

- 12:00 (CA) Canada to sell 30-year and 50-year Bonds.

- 13:00 (US) Treasury to sell 20-Year Bonds Reopening.

- 15:00 (AR) Argentina Q4 GDP Q/Q: 1.7%e v 4.1% prior; Y/Y: 8.7%e v 11.9% prior.

- 15:00 (AR) Argentina Q4 Unemployment Rate: No est v 8.2% prior.

- 15:00 (AR) Argentina Feb Trade Balance: $0.7Be v $0.3B prior.

- 15:00 (US) Fed’s Bullard.

- 18:00 (AU) Australia Mar Preliminary PMI Manufacturing: No est v 57.0 prior; PMI Services: No est v 57.4 prior; PMI Composite: No est v 56.6 prior.

- 19:50 (JP) BOJ Jan Minutes.

- 20:30 (JP) Japan Mar Preliminary PMI Manufacturing: No est v 52.7prior; PMI Services: No est v 44.2 prior; PMI Composite: No est v 45.8 prior.

- 21:00 (CN) China Feb Swift Global Payments (CNY): No est v 3.2% prior.

- 21:05 (US) Fed’s Bullard.

- 23:00 (TH) Thailand Central Banl to sell THB25B in 2023 Bonds.

- 23:30 (JP) Japan to sell 6-Month Bills.