New sanctions against Russia may not include a ban on European oil imports from Russia, but it well includes a ban on Russian gold, as there were signs that Russia was using gold to go around the international sanctions.
Crude oil is down since yesterday, as gold trades near $1695 per ounce.
Then, there is now news that Russia is considering selling its oil and gas in Bitcoin to ‘friendly’ countries like Turkey and China. The news sent Bitcoin’s price above the 100-DMA resistance, yet there are a couple of questions that hang in the air.
Elsewhere, the wild price moves and jaw-dropping margin calls push many investors out of the commodity markets, which, in return, reduce liquidity and has a boosting effect on price volatility.
US equities rebounded yesterday, as Nasdaq led gains. Apple gained more than 2% as well, after announcing that in considers a subscription service to sell its iPhone and other hardware products while cannabis stocks rallied big on news that the US house will vote to legalize marijuana next week.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from session highs toward 1.1000 after German data
EUR/USD came under modest bearish pressure in the European trading hours and started to edge lower toward 1.1000. The data from Germany showed that Ifo Expectations Index slumped to 85.1 in March from 98.4 in February, missing analysts' estimate of 92 by a wide margin.
GBP/USD extends slide after breaking below 1.3200
GBP/USD fell below 1.3200 after disappointing Retail Sales data from the UK and extended its slide toward 1.3150 in the European session amid a negative shift witnessed in risk sentiment.
Gold eyes February highs at $1,975 amid damp mood
Gold price is consolidating near weekly highs above $1,950 amid indecisive markets. The Russia-Ukraine crisis updates, Fedspeak and yields’ price action will be closely followed.
From Exxon to Terraforms Labs, institutions pile into Bitcoin ahead of the next bull run
The Luna Foundation Guard lined up alongside other institutions that are looking to pile up their Bitcoin holdings. Proponents noted a massive spike in BTC as the total Bitcoin exposure of the ProShares ETF hit a new all-time high.
NVDA shares soared 10% on $1 trillion ambitions
Share price of Nvidia Corp snapped its two-day pullback and shot through the roof, gaining almost 10% on the day. NVDA stock price hit fresh two-month highs of $283.20.