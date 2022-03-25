New sanctions against Russia may not include a ban on European oil imports from Russia, but it well includes a ban on Russian gold, as there were signs that Russia was using gold to go around the international sanctions.

Crude oil is down since yesterday, as gold trades near $1695 per ounce.

Then, there is now news that Russia is considering selling its oil and gas in Bitcoin to ‘friendly’ countries like Turkey and China. The news sent Bitcoin’s price above the 100-DMA resistance, yet there are a couple of questions that hang in the air.

Elsewhere, the wild price moves and jaw-dropping margin calls push many investors out of the commodity markets, which, in return, reduce liquidity and has a boosting effect on price volatility.

US equities rebounded yesterday, as Nasdaq led gains. Apple gained more than 2% as well, after announcing that in considers a subscription service to sell its iPhone and other hardware products while cannabis stocks rallied big on news that the US house will vote to legalize marijuana next week.