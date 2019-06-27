Euro-area manufacturing output seen downwardly revised to 47.7.

EUR/USD at risk of extending its bearish correction on weak growth data.

On Monday, Markit will release the final versions of its manufacturing PMI for June, included those of the Euro area. The preliminary estimates released early June brought some relief to the shared currency, as the indexes showed that, despite the persistent economic slowdown, at least things aren’t getting worse.

German’s manufacturing index was estimated at 45.4 vs. 44.3 in May, a four-month high while the services index was estimated at 55.6, a two-month high. The Composite index was calculated at 52.6, unchanged from the previous month figure. As for the whole EU, the manufacturing PMI remained in contraction territory, posting a modest uptick when compared to the previous month, coming in at 47.8 vs. The previous 47.7. The bounce in services output was a bit better, with the index up to 53.4 from 52.9, a seven-month high. Finally, the EU Composite PMI came in at 52.1. As the official report states: “the pace of eurozone economic growth remained subdued in June but edged up for a second successive month to reach a seven-month high. Growth was driven by the service sector, which helped offset an ongoing manufacturing downturn. ”

According to the market’s estimates, German Manufacturing PMI is expected to be confirmed at 45.4, while the EU index is seen downwardly revised to 47.7 vs. the flash estimate of 47.8. Is quite a modest review, yet could be quite negative for the common currency, as it will revive concerns about a steepening economic downturn in the Union. The negative effect could be partially offset by broad dollar’s weakness, which maintains the EUR afloat. Meanwhile, the ECB has already announced a series of measures to counter the slowdown, although market players are not convinced that further stimulus will change the macro picture.

The numbers may well pass unnoticed considering several more relevant events that will take place during the weekend. The European Council is having a special meeting on Sunday, June 30, from where it can come out the next ECB’s head, given that Draghi’s mandate ends in October. Fears are that Jens Weidmann, president of the Bundesbank, Germany’s central bank, could be the successor, as he is clearly opposed to Draghi’s innovations on monetary policy. A surprise shift in monetary policy is usually bad news for a currency.

Also, the G-20 meeting will take place in Osaka, Japan, and US Trump is scheduled to meet with Chinese Xi Jinping to discuss their trade relationship. The two countries are in a temporal truce, which temporarily boosted the market’s optimism, although there are little chances they will reach a deal as soon as this weekend.

EUR/USD Technical Outlook

The EUR/USD pair is trading near a three-month high of 1.1411, unchanged for a second consecutive day just above the 23.6% retracement of the latest bullish run. The daily chart shows that buyers have been surging on approaches to the 200 DMA, which offers a bearish slope, also that the bounce from the indicator has been quite shallow, somehow suggesting that the pair could extend its slide in the upcoming days. The 38.2% retracement of the rally comes at around 1.1325, with a break below it giving further signs of an upcoming decline. Beyond 1.1420, on the other hand, the pair has room to extend its gains toward the 1.1460/70 price zone, a long-term static resistance level.